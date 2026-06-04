INS Airavat arrives in Sri Lanka's Colombo for operational turnaround

Colombo, June 4 (IANS) Indian Naval Ship (INS) Airavat arrived in Sri Lanka's Colombo for an operational turnaround, reaffirming the strong maritime partnership between the two nations, the Indian Navy said in a statement on Thursday.

"Guided by the timeless ethos of “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam” and aligned with the Government of India’s vision of MAHASAGAR and Neighbourhood First, INS Airavat arrived in Colombo on 01 Jun 26 for an operational turnaround. The port call reaffirms the strong maritime partnership between India and Sri Lanka," the Indian Navy Spokesperson posted on X.

Sri Lankan Navy welcomed INS Airavat, commanded by Commander IP Patil, at the Port of Colombo, according to the statement released by the Sri Lankan Navy.

During their stay in the island, the ship’s crew is scheduled to participate in several professionally enriching events and camaraderie-building programmes organised by the Sri Lanka Navy.

In a statement, the Sri Lankan Navy said, "The Indian naval personnel will also tour several historic and prominent tourist attractions across the country before the ship concludes her deployment."

Earlier in May, Chief of the Air Staff of the Indian Air Force, Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh, received a ceremonial Guard of Honour at the Sri Lanka Air Force (SLAF) Headquarters during his official visit to the island nation.

Taking to social media platform X, the Indian High Commission in Sri Lanka posted: “The Chief of the Air Staff was ceremonially received with a Guard of Honour at SLAF headquarters prior to formal meetings on 19 May 2026 and prior to his Call On with Commander of SLAF. He also called on the Deputy Minister of Defence Maj Gen Aruna Jayasekara (Retd) and the Secretary Defence AVM Sampath Thuyacontha (Retd)."

"ACM A.P. Singh paid his respects to the IPKF martyrs by laying a wreath at the monument in Battaramulla,” it added.

The Chief of the Air Staff was in Sri Lanka for a three-day official visit aimed at strengthening bilateral Defence cooperation and enhancing military-to-military engagement between the two neighbours. He will remain in the island nation until May 21, according to the Sri Lanka Air Force.

In another post, the High Commission informed: “The Chief of Air Staff of the Indian Air Force was warmly welcomed at the Sri Lanka Air Force Headquarters. Subsequently, a meeting was held between him and the Commander of the Sri Lanka Air Force.”

“He also met with Deputy Minister of Defence Major General (Retd), Aruna Jayasekara, and Secretary to the Ministry of Defence, Air Vice Marshal (Retd) Sampath Thuyacontha."

"Air Chief Marshal A.P. Singh also paid floral tribute to the Indian Peace Keeping Force Monument located in Battaramulla,” it added.

During the visit, Air Chief Marshal Singh held discussions with Sri Lankan Defence leadership, including his counterpart in the Sri Lankan Air Force, focussing on strengthening operational cooperation and expanding Defence ties. He also met Sri Lanka’s Deputy Defence Minister and Defence Secretary, underlining continued high-level engagement between the two countries.

--IANS

akl/rad