Indira Krishnan says it's incredibly rewarding to bring to life a woman on-screen who is unapologetically fearless

Mumbai, July 22 (IANS) Actress Indira Krishnan says portraying Durgawati in 'Ganga Mai Ki Betiyan' has been one of the most enriching experiences of her career.

She further added that bringing to life a fearless woman who stands by her convictions has been immensely rewarding as an actor.

Speaking about her character, Indira shared, "Durgawati has been one of the most layered and emotionally enriching characters I have had the privilege to portray. In many ways, she has also been one of the most challenging and fulfilling roles of my career because she constantly pushes me as an actor to explore strength, vulnerability, and conviction in equal measure."

She added, "Her journey isn't just about being strong, it's about standing by her beliefs even when the world chooses to misunderstand her. What makes her so special is that her story continues to shape the emotional core of the narrative, with every decision creating a ripple effect in the lives of those around her."

Calling the role particularly satisfying, the actress said, "As an actor, it's incredibly rewarding to bring to life a woman who is unapologetically fearless, resilient, and complex. I truly believe characters like Durgawati reflect the evolving storytelling on television, where women are no longer confined to stereotypes but are driving narratives with depth and purpose."

Talking about the show, the upcoming episodes of 'Ganga Mai Ki Betiyan' will see Durgawati facing one of the toughest phases of her life after she is accused of attempting to take Ganga's (Shubhangi Latkar) life.

The allegations also create a rift between her and her son Siddhu (Sheizaan Khan), who begins to question her innocence.

–IANS

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