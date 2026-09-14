India’s wholesale price index inflation stands at 9.92 pc for August: Govt

New Delhi, Sep 14 (IANS) The wholesale price index (WPI) inflation for August stood at 9.92 per cent, compared to 9.78 per cent in July, the government data showed on Monday.

The index for All Commodities for August stood at 110.8, whereas it was 110.0 in July 2026, said Commerce Ministry.

Moreover, inflation rates for major groups, namely, Primary Articles, Fuel and Power, and Manufactured Products, were 7.76 per cent, 22.93 per cent, and 8.37 per cent, respectively in August, compared to 8.52 per cent, 20.05 per cent, and 8.29 per cent, respectively, in July.

“The indices for Primary Articles, Fuel and Power, and Manufactured Products are 118.1, 108.3 and 108.8, respectively, in August 2026, whereas they were 117.2, 105.4, and 108.4, respectively, in July 2026,” the data showed.

The WPI Food Index observed a YoY inflation of 7.05 per cent in August, compared to 6.65 per cent in July.

‘Mineral Oils (containing Petroleum Products)’, ‘Food Articles’, ‘Manufacture of Food Products’, ‘Manufacture of Basic Metals’, ‘Non-Food Articles’, and ‘Manufacture of Chemicals and Chemical Products’ were major drivers of WPI inflation last month.

Meanwhile, final index for June has been revised from 110.2 (provisional estimate) to 110.3, said the government.

Accordingly, WPI inflation has been revised from 9.87 per cent, as per provisional estimate to 9.97 per cent as per the final estimate, said the ministry.

The Final Estimate of WPI (Base Year 2022-23) for June 2026 has been compiled with a weighted response rate of 99.3 per cent. The Provisional Estimate of WPI (Base Year 2022-23) for the month of August 2026 has been compiled with a weighted response rate of 84.4 per cent.

Also, the final index of Output PPI for the month of June has been revised from 109.9 (provisional estimate) to 110.0.

The trial Input PPI for Manufacturing Sector for August stood at 104.2 (provisional estimate).

The trial Input PPI for Manufacturing Sector for June has been revised from 107.1 (provisional estimate) to 105.9 (final index), the data showed.

—IANS

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