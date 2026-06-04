'India's time has arrived, but we must be prepared': RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

Nagpur, June 4 (IANS) Delivering the keynote address at the valedictory ceremony of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's (RSS) annual Karyakarta Vikas Varg-Dwitiya training camp in Nagpur, the RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat on Thursday declared that India's era on the global stage has arrived.

Addressing a gathering -- which included noted industrialist Kumar Mangalam Birla as the chief guest -- Bhagwat emphasised that while the world increasingly looks to India for direction, the nation must proactively build its collective strength to fulfill this historic role.

"India is destined to give the world a new direction, but simply waiting for the clock to turn is insufficient. The time has come, but to fully realise it, society must step up and be thoroughly prepared for the responsibility," the RSS Chief said.

"The Hindu society is becoming alert, active, and deeply aware of its identity. The tangible, positive results of this collective awakening are now clearly visible across the nation," Bhagwat added.

The RSS Chief said that the world is witnessing intense geopolitical and economic instability.

Several nations are facing severe financial crises, and international conflicts -- specifically citing the economic ripple effects of the US-Iran tensions -- are directly leading to a domestic surge in fuel and oil prices back home.

"India must stand firmly on its own foundational values, cultural heritage, and distinct vision. Those who historically colonised and enslaved the nation were by no means culturally or intellectually superior to us," Bhagwat noted.

The RSS Chief also remarked, "Global dynamics unfortunately favour raw power; the world typically listens only to those who wield a strong "lathi" (stick). Even when India speaks the absolute truth, its voice is often overlooked globally because international systems respect strength over mere rhetoric. Therefore, India must build undisputed strength."

Bhagwat said that India is fundamentally a 'Dharma-pran' (spiritually rooted) nation.

"Bharat (India) does not rise to dominate, exploit, or conquer others, but to offer the world a path of righteousness ('Dharma') and balanced living."

He added that the RSS does not carry out its grassroots activities for organisational fame, praise, or personal gains.

"The ultimate goal is the resurgence of the nation. It is entirely fine, and even preferable, if the work is successfully achieved without the name of the Sangh ever being highlighted," Bhagwat said.

--IANS

sj/khz