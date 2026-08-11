August 11, 2026 7:45 PM हिंदी

India’s surge continues at Commonwealth Fencing C’ship with seven-medal haul on Day 2

India’s surge continues at Commonwealth Fencing C’ship with seven-medal haul on Day 2

Lagos, Aug 11 (IANS) India’s fencing team maintained its impressive run at the Commonwealth Fencing Championship in Lagos, Nigeria, winning seven medals on the second day.

In the Senior Individual events—Women’s Sabre, Women’s Epee, and Men’s Foil—Team India secured one gold, two silver, and four bronze medals, strengthening its position and showcasing the country's depth in the senior circuit.

The Indian team delivered an excellent performance in the Senior Women’s Epee event, dominating the podium standings. Tanishka Khatri won the gold medal through an outstanding display, while Khushi Dabhade earned silver.

Prachi Lohan contributed to the medals by sharing the bronze with Australia’s Harrison Asley, resulting in India’s impressive three-medal haul in this discipline.

In the Senior Women’s Sabre individual category, India showcased a remarkable performance by securing three podium positions. Aakhari earned a well-deserved silver medal after finishing behind England's Brierley, who took gold.

Jefarlin and Shruti Joshi both won bronze medals for India. In the Senior Men’s Foil event, Tejas Patil put in a commendable effort against a competitive international field, earning a bronze medal alongside England’s David William. The gold was won by Cyprus's Alex Tophalidas, and Silver went to England’s Oliver Starange.

The squad's ongoing success is attributed to the Indian coaching and support team, which includes coaches Bharatji Thakor, Shrihari Pise, and Shankar Narayanan, physiotherapist Amruta Balkawade, and team manager Manu Tyagi.

Their guidance, preparation, and support have been crucial in maintaining the athletes' top performance as the tournament in Lagos continues through August 14.

Rajeev Mehta, Secretary General of the Fencing Association of India, praised all the medal-winning athletes, coaches, support staff, and officials for their relentless dedication and exceptional achievements.

The federation expressed complete confidence that the Indian team will sustain its winning streak and continue to perform strongly for the rest of the championship.

--IANS

vi/bsk/

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