India’s solar manufacturing boom raises alarm bells on Chinese internet

New Delhi, Aug 10 (IANS) Chinese social media has been flooded with discussions about India’s rapid rise in solar manufacturing, with some posts portraying the country’s growing photovoltaic (PV) industry as a new challenge to China’s long-standing dominance in the sector.

Phrases such as ‘China’s Stalingrad for photovoltaics’ and ‘China’s photovoltaic fortress breached from within by India’ have gained attention online as Chinese users debate the impact of India’s expanding solar manufacturing capacity.

The discussions were amplified by posts on X highlighting claims about the sharp increase in India’s solar component manufacturing capacity and the mounting losses reported by several Chinese photovoltaic companies.

“Posts about India’s solar boom are going viral on Chinese social media. China’s Stalingrad for photovoltaics. China’s photovoltaic fortress breached from within by India,” a X user said.

One post described India’s emergence as a “17-fold increase” in solar component manufacturing since 2018 and linked the development to growing pressure on major Chinese solar manufacturers.

“Never thought this day would come: Chinese Netizens complaining about 17 fold increase in Indian Solar Component manufacturing since 2018 and how it is driving top Chinese Solar companies into deep losses. Chinese Photovoltaic fortress has been breached from within by India," a user said in its post on X.

Another post drew a historical comparison, describing India as “our Stalingrad for Solar Manufacturing”, referring to the World War II battle in which German forces were eventually surrounded and defeated by Soviet troops at Stalingrad.

“From articles claiming How china was destroying Indian manufacturing to articles how Chinese companies are in losses due to Indian manufacturing. We have come a long way under PM Modi,” another user explained.

The online debate comes amid a dramatic expansion of India’s domestic photovoltaic manufacturing capabilities.

According to figures cited in discussions circulating on Chinese social media, India’s photovoltaic module production capacity has risen from less than 10 GW in 2018 to around 172 GW in 2026, representing nearly a 17-fold increase in eight years.

--IANS

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