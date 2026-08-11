August 11, 2026 7:48 PM हिंदी

Suniel Shetty gets a special birthday wish from 'Gopi Kishan' co-star Shilpa Shirodkar

Suniel Shetty gets a special birthday wish from 'Gopi Kishan' co-star Shilpa Shirodkar

Mumbai, Aug 11 (IANS) As Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty turned a year older on Tuesday, his 'Gopi Kishan' co-star Shilpa Shirodkar compiled a special wish for him on social media.

She took to the Stories section of her official Instagram handle and posted a picture from the movie, along with 'Chhatri Na Khol Barsaat Mein', one of the most popular tracks from 'Gopi Kishan', crooned by Kumar Sanu and Poornima as the background score.

"Sab ke liye Anna but mere liye my only Gopi (red heart emoji) Wishing you an awesome birthday Suniel (sic)," Shilpa penned, wishing Suniel on his special day.

Directed by Mukesh Duggal, 'Gopi Kishan' featured Sunil Shetty in a dual role, along with Shilpa Shirodkar and Karishma Kapoor as the female leads. Suresh Oberoi, Aruna Irani, Mohan Joshi, Shammi, Satyendra Kapoor, and Mushtaq Khan were also a part of the ancillary cast of the drama.

A remake of K. Bhagyaraj's hit Tamil film "Avasara Police 100", 'Gopi Kishan' revolves around Gopi (Played by Suniel Shetty), a constable in the police force, and Kishan (Played by Suniel Shetty), a hardened criminal and Gopi's doppelgänger, who has returned home after spending 14 years in prison. Kishan takes it upon himself to punish his father after he learns that his father, Suraj Malhotra, was a jeweler who killed his partner and stole his precious jewels.

Backed by Mukesh Duggal, composer duo Anand–Milind provided the tunes for the drama, whereas Anees Bazmee has penned the script for the movie. The technical crew of 'Gopi Kishan' further includes Akram Khan as the cinematographer and A. Muthu as the editor.

Released on 2 December 1994, 'Gopi Kishan' turned out to be a success at the ticket counters.

In addition to 'Gopi Kishan', Suniel and Shilpa have also collaborated for the 1993 release 'Pehchaan', co-starring Saif Ali Khan and Madhoo.

--IANS

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