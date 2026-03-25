March 25, 2026 2:46 PM हिंदी

India’s smart TV shipments flat in 2025, larger screens and QLED gain share

India’s Smart TV shipments flat in 2025, larger screens and QLED gain share: Report

New Delhi, March 25 (IANS) India’s smart TV shipments remained broadly flat (year‑on‑year) in 2025 as a weak first half was offset by stronger GST‑led festive demand in the latter part of the year, with Q4 shipments growing 10 per cent on-year, a report said on Wednesday.

The report from Counterpoint Research said the television priced in Rs 40,000–Rs 50,000 band outperformed the broader market as consumers increasingly opted for better‑equipped televisions.

Larger screen sizes continued to gain share, with 43‑inch models recording the highest shipments and models with screen sizes 55‑inch and above driving growth.

Quantum Dot LED (QLED) shipments nearly doubled year‑on‑year in 2025 while MiniLED recorded the highest growth from a low base, the report further said.

QLED shipments expanded their presence across price tiers, driven by wider availability in key sizes such as 43” and 55” and stronger penetration in mid-range segments, the report noted. Meanwhile, MiniLED’s growth was partly due to its low base but it reflects brands efforts to scale up portfolios and position it as a more affordable alternative to OLED.

The research firm said that market’s H1 weakness stemmed from softened consumer sentiment leading to cautious discretionary spending, with consumers delaying upgrades due to the absence of strong promotional events.

"However, the market improved in H2, supported by festive offers, better financing schemes and improved affordability of larger-screen televisions, further aided by the GST rate cut on TVs with screen sizes 32‑inch and above," the report said.

“India’s smart TV market remained largely flat in 2025, but we expect steady growth in 2026 as replacement cycle kicks in for pandemic‑era purchases and affordability improves for larger screens,” said Principal Research Analyst Anshika Jain said.

A potential rise in DRAM (Dynamic Random-Access Memory) and NAND prices will increase the bill of materials for feature-rich TVs, putting pressure on margins and limiting aggressive pricing in the near term, Jain added.

—IANS

aar/na

LATEST NEWS

Golden era over, but Indian tennis will have another grand slam winner soon: Rohan Bopanna

Golden era over, but Indian tennis will have another grand slam winner soon: Rohan Bopanna

India-Taiwan trade records 17 pc growth to scale $12.5 billion mark

India-Taiwan trade records 17 pc growth to scale $12.5 billion mark

Sports Min Mandaviya felicitates Indian team for Asian Lacrosse Games gold, pushes for LA28 qualification

Sports Min Mandaviya felicitates Indian teams for Asian Lacrosse Games gold, pushes for LA28 qualification

Gautam Gambhir enjoys family time in Singapore after T20 WC glory

Gautam Gambhir enjoys family time in Singapore after T20 WC glory

NZ pacers surge in T20I rankings after SA series shake-up

NZ pacers surge in T20I rankings after SA series shake-up

‘Maa Ka Sum’ starring Mona Singh follows life of a maths prodigy in pursuit of perfect partner for his single mother

‘Maa Ka Sum’ starring Mona Singh follows life of a maths prodigy in pursuit of perfect partner for his single mother

Pakistan: 26 passengers injured after multiple bogies of train derail in Punjab

Pakistan: 26 passengers injured after multiple bogies of train derail in Punjab

Stoinis, Connolly join PBKS squad in Mohali ahead of IPL 2026

Stoinis, Connolly join PBKS squad in Mohali ahead of IPL 2026

B'desh PM Tarique Rahman calls 1971 crackdown by Pakistan a ‘pre-planned massacre’

B'desh PM Tarique Rahman calls 1971 crackdown by Pakistan a ‘pre-planned massacre’

Played Ranji for MP, picked by RR in 2018, now owns an IPL franchise: Meet RCB's new chairman Aryaman Vikram Birla

Played Ranji for MP, picked by RR in 2018, now owns an IPL franchise: Meet RCB's new chairman Aryaman Vikram Birla