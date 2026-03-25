India’s renewable energy surge: Powering growth, security and global leadership (IANS Analysis)

New Delhi, March 25 (IANS) India’s rapid transition toward renewable energy is no longer just an environmental priority—it has become a cornerstone of economic resilience, strategic autonomy, and long-term energy security.

As global energy markets face repeated disruptions, India’s aggressive push toward clean energy is positioning the country as one of the fastest-growing renewable powerhouses in the world.

The country has already crossed a critical milestone, with 51.93 per cent of its installed power capacity now coming from non-fossil fuel sources, surpassing its initial 50 per cent target ahead of schedule. This marks a decisive shift away from coal and imported oil, reflecting a structural transformation in India’s energy mix.

A decade of accelerated growth

India’s renewable energy capacity has more than tripled over the past decade—from 76.38 GW in 2014 to 253.96 GW by November 2025. The pace of expansion has only accelerated in recent years. During 2025–26 (up to December 2025), the country added 38.61 GW of renewable capacity, led overwhelmingly by solar energy (30.16 GW), followed by wind and hydro.

This surge has been driven by a combination of strong policy backing, private sector participation, and flagship schemes such as PM-KUSUM, PM Surya Ghar, CPSU solar programmes, and production-linked incentives (PLI) aimed at boosting domestic manufacturing.

Ambitious targets and strategic vision

India’s long-term goals remain highly ambitious. The country plans to increase solar power generation by 400% and wind energy by 300% by 2035, while targeting 500 GW of renewable capacity by 2030. Beyond this, India’s broader power sector transformation is expected to attract investments worth $2.2 trillion over the next two decades.

Globally, India now ranks fourth in total installed renewable energy capacity, behind China, the United States, and Brazil, according to the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA). This reflects not just scale, but growing influence in shaping global clean energy markets.

Beyond solar and wind: Diversifying the energy mix

India’s clean energy strategy is expanding beyond conventional renewables. The government is actively investing in:

• Green Hydrogen: Under the National Green Hydrogen Mission, India aims to produce 5 million tonnes annually by 2030, with hydrogen hubs planned at key ports.

• Nuclear Energy: The Nuclear Energy Mission targets 100 GW capacity by 2047, ensuring stable, low-carbon baseload power.

• Bioenergy and Small Hydro Projects: Decentralised energy systems are gaining traction, especially in remote and energy-deficient regions.

A notable development is the Small Hydro Power Development Scheme, with an outlay of ₹2,584.60 crore. This initiative is particularly significant for regions like Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, where untapped hydropower potential exceeds 20,000 MW. These smaller, decentralised projects offer faster execution, lower costs, and minimal environmental disruption, while boosting local employment and energy access.

Energy security in a volatile world

Global geopolitical tensions—particularly disruptions in critical oil supply routes like the Strait of Hormuz—have exposed the vulnerabilities of fossil fuel dependence. For import-dependent economies, rising oil and LNG prices translate into economic stress and inflation.

In this context, India’s renewable push is not just environmentally sound but strategically vital. By reducing dependence on imported fuels, India is insulating its economy from global shocks while enhancing energy self-sufficiency.

Innovation and grid transformation

To sustain this momentum, India is investing in next-generation energy solutions. The integration of Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) and Pumped Storage Hydropower (PSP) is becoming essential to address the intermittent nature of renewable sources. These technologies will ensure grid stability, efficient peak-load management, and reliable large-scale adoption of renewables.

At the same time, falling renewable tariffs and improved grid infrastructure are making clean energy increasingly competitive with fossil fuels.

Strengthening implementation for accelerated growth

India’s renewable energy journey continues to gain momentum, supported by proactive policy measures to address challenges such as capital requirements, land acquisition, and transmission infrastructure. Ongoing efforts to streamline regulations and enhance institutional coordination are paving the way for faster and more efficient project execution, including in the hydropower sector.

Sustaining momentum towards global leadership

With the transition reaching a critical milestone, the government is now focused on consolidating gains by ensuring reliable, affordable, and sustainable energy at scale. Backed by consistent policy support, innovative financing, and strategic implementation, India is well-positioned to emerge as a global leader in renewable energy and a model for sustainable growth.

--IANS

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