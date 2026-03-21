March 21, 2026 4:54 PM हिंदी

India’s proactive diplomacy fosters Taiwan engagement and Indo-Pacific stability

India’s proactive diplomacy fosters Taiwan engagement and Indo-Pacific stability

Taipei, March 21 (IANS) The establishment of another Taipei Economic and Cultural Centre in Mumbai and the participation of Taiwanese think tanks at the recent Raisina Dialogue in New Delhi underscore India's intent to deepen engagement with Taiwan. India should also explore collaborating with Southeast Asian countries in elevating Taiwan’s role in addressing regional economic, governance and security matters, a report has suggested.

“Over the last decade, India, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has invested huge political capital in transforming its engagement with Southeast and East Asian countries under its Act East Policy. Consequently, ties between India and these countries have reached a new high. Unlike his predecessors, Modi has focused on building defence and security cooperation with ASEAN countries under the Act East policy,” a recent report in ‘Taipei Times’ detailed.

“New Delhi’s expanding cooperation with Kuala Lumpur, Hanoi and others on defence sends a clear message about India’s desire to play a major role in promoting peace and security in the Indo-Pacific region. The establishment of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited’s first regional office in Kuala Lumpur in 2023 is of great significance in strengthening India’s defence presence in the region,” it added.

According to the report, India’s proactive steps are a welcome development for Taiwan. Facing Chinese assertiveness, Taiwan could benefit from India’s defence diplomacy, which would forge a middle path to help promote stability in the South China Sea and the Taiwan Strait.

“The Indian government’s decision not to endorse the 'One China Policy' and its focus on expanding areas of cooperation with ASEAN countries also aim to promote the idea of strategic autonomy and to support other regional powers’ refusal to accept China’s dominance in the region. These structural changes are favourable to Taiwan, as its independence has been prioritised in the foreign and security policies of regional powers, including India," it mentioned.

“There is an increasing realisation that upsetting the 'status quo' in the Taiwan Strait would only adversely affect the maritime interests of these and other countries, and that China would double down on its bullying of neighbouring countries," it stated.

The report stated that India and Southeast Asian countries should consider involving Taiwan in trilateral and multilateral forums, including multilateral maritime exercises.

“Taiwan’s expertise in cybersecurity can help India and ASEAN countries in preventing Chinese attacks on their critical installations. While a Taiwanese delegation participated in the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Impact Summit in New Delhi, India should initiate actions to foster engagement with Taiwan on bilateral and multilateral levels,” it noted.

--IANS

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