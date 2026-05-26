Days after retiring from international cricket, Vijay Shankar joins LPL 2026 marquee lineup

Colombo, May 26 (IANS) Just three days after announcing his retirement from international cricket, former India all-rounder Vijay Shankar has been unveiled as one of the marquee signings for the sixth edition of the Lanka Premier League (LPL), scheduled to be held from July 17 to August 8 across Sri Lanka.

The Tamil Nadu cricketer will represent Kandy Royals in LPL 2026 and joins a star-studded lineup that includes England all-rounder Moeen Ali and Bangladesh veteran Shakib Al Hasan among the top overseas names retained ahead of the player draft on June 1.

Shankar, who represented India at the 2019 ODI World Cup and famously picked up a wicket with his very first delivery in the tournament, is expected to add valuable experience and balance to the Kandy Royals squad.

The franchise has retained a strong core featuring Sri Lankan stars Wanindu Hasaranga and Angelo Mathews, along with Moeen Ali, as they prepare for the upcoming season.

Defending champions SC Jaffna Kings retained Shakib Al Hasan alongside Sri Lankan internationals Dunit Wellalage and Bhanuka Rajapaksa as they aim to continue their dominance in the tournament.

Tournament Director Samantha Dodanwela said the latest marquee announcements underline the growing popularity of the league.

“The marquee lineup reflects the growing strength and global appeal of the Lanka Premier League. Franchises have retained a strong mix of international experience and Sri Lankan talent, which sets the tone perfectly ahead of the player draft,” he said.

The organisers also revealed that more than 650 overseas registrations from 21 cricketing nations have been received for the upcoming draft, highlighting the tournament’s expanding international reach since its launch in 2220.

LPL 2026 will also see West Indies legend Chris Gayle serve as the league’s brand ambassador.

The tournament will feature SC Jaffna Kings, Kandy Royals, Dambulla Sixers, Galle Gallants, and Colombo Kaps competing in a double round-robin format followed by the playoffs. The season opener between Jaffna Kings and Galle Gallants will take place at the SSC Ground in Colombo on July 17, while the final is scheduled for August 8 at the R. Premadasa Stadium.

--IANS

sds/