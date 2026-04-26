India’s peak power demand soars to record high of 256.11 GW

New Delhi, April 26 (IANS) India's peak power demand soared to a record high of 256.11 GW on Saturday as the heat wave intensified across the country, which forced both domestic and commercial consumers to step up the use of air conditioners and other cooling devices, data compiled by the Power Ministry showed.

The peak power demand on Saturday shot past the previous day’s consumption of 252.07 GW, which was also an all-time high. Senior officials said that there were no outages as electricity generation in the country was sufficient to meet the entire demand.

Experts expect the peak power demand to rise even further, with the Power Ministry estimating it at 270 GW for this summer season.

Officials said that power demand has risen sharply in recent days after remaining relatively subdued earlier in April when unseasonal rains cooled down the temperature. However, since mid-April, a sustained rise in temperatures has led to a steep increase in electricity consumption.

Temperatures in several regions have risen by as much as 5 degrees Celsius or more above normal, indicating a developing heat stress scenario across parts of the country, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The IMD has issued a warning of an intense heatwave across India from April to June 2026, with above-normal heatwave days expected in the northern Indo-Gangetic plains, central India, and eastern coastal states. Temperatures could exceed 45 degrees Celsius in several regions, with high humidity compounding the risk to life.

The intense heat is expected throughout April, May, and June across Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh.

Heatwave conditions are already affecting parts of Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Kerala in late April.

Extreme heat increases the risk of heat exhaustion and stroke, particularly for children, the elderly, and outdoor workers.

People have been advised to stay hydrated by drinking as much water as they can, even if they don’t feel thirsty.

They have also been urged to avoid outdoor activity during peak afternoon hours and wear light-coloured, loose clothing which does not absorb heat and allows air to flow through.

--IANS

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