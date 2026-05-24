India's elite NSG team successfully scales Mt. Everest

Kathmandu, May 24 (IANS) A team from India's elite National Security Guard (NSG), popularly known as the "Black Cats", successfully summited Mount Everest, according to the expedition organising company.

The NSG team, comprising Major Akhilesh Bhatt, Bavinder Singh, Bhoopendra Singh, Pankaj Singh Dosad, Rahul Singh, Ravinder Singh, Satish Kumar, Sonu, Sulinder Singh, and Suresh Kumar, reached the summit of the world's highest peak at 3:26 a.m. on Saturday, the Seven Summit Treks said in a Facebook post.

"Of the 16-member expedition team, 12 had attempted to reach the top of Mt. Everest, but only 10 were able to reach the summit," Mingma Sherpa told IANS.

"All of them have now descended and arrived at Everest Base Camp by the evening."

According to the company, the team completed the expedition in just 20 days after departing Kathmandu, a relatively short timeframe for an Everest expedition.

The NSG Everest Expedition 2026, comprising 16 members, was commanded by Lieutenant Colonel Ram Chandra Thapa.

Major Akhilesh Bhatt served as the climbing leader, while veteran mountaineer Mingma Thinduk Sherpa led the Sherpa support team as expedition sirdar.

According to the expedition organiser, the rapid ascent and successful summit represent a significant achievement in high-altitude mountaineering. The expedition was supported by a team of 16 Nepali Sherpa guides.

NSG Director General Brighu Srinivasan of the Indian Police Service (IPS), had flagged off the expedition.

The team also operated a medical camp at Everest Base Camp and participated in garbage clean-up efforts.

Established in 1984, the NSG is India's premier counter-terrorism and rapid-response force.

Seven Summit Treks said the expedition embodied the force's motto, "Sarvatra Sarvottam Suraksha" (Best Security Everywhere), highlighting endurance, discipline, and teamwork in one of the world's most challenging environments.

"The successful ascent also underscored the close cooperation between Nepali Sherpas and Indian climbers, serving as a symbol of the longstanding friendship between Nepal and India," the company said.

According to the Department of Tourism, a total of 61 Indian climbers had received permits to climb Mt. Everest as of May 15.

Nepal has issued permits to 492 foreign climbers for Everest this season, the highest number ever recorded for a spring climbing season.

Despite flight disruptions caused by the conflict in West Asia involving the US and Iran, as well as an increase in Nepal's royalty fees, the appeal of reaching the world's highest peak continues to attract mountaineers from around the globe.

--IANS

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