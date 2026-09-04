India's Bichu Devi shortlisted for Magic Skills Award for last-minute saves in Hockey World Cup

Mumbai, Sep 4 (IANS) A couple of brilliant saves pulled off by Indian women's team goalkeeper Bichu Devi Karibam in the last minute of the match against England during the recently concluded FIH Hockey World Cup have been shortlisted for the Magic Skill Award by the International Hockey Federation (FIH).

The fan-voted awards, one each for the men's and women's sections of the FIH Hockey World Cup in Belgium & Netherlands, celebrate the sublime, magical skills of the players that created magical moments.

The sensational saves made by Bichu Devi have been shortlisted for the vote along with a magical goal created by Judith Vandermeiren of Belgium against Germany and some brilliant dribbling by Yani Zhong of Germany that created a fine goal. Bichu Devi played a key role in the indian team finishing fifth in the FIH Women's Hockey World Cup, their best performance in recent times.

"From breathtaking individual skill and spectacular goals to dramatic finishes and outstanding saves, the tournament delivered countless moments of magic on hockey’s biggest stage.

Now, fans around the world have the chance to relive the very best moments and vote for their favourite “Magical Skill” from the World Cup," the FIH said in a release on Friday.

The International Hockey Federation (FIH) announced the shortlist of the nominees for the Poligras Magic Skill Award, celebrating the extraordinary creativity, flair and technical brilliance that helped make this World Cup such a memorable success.

In the men's section, the shortlist includes Abdul Rehman (Pakistan) for his 3D magical skills, Eliot Curty of France for creating a goal from an impossible angle, and Kenton Melville of South Africa for a brilliant no-look goal

Fans can vote for the prestigious Poligras Magic Skill Award on the FIH's official website.

The awards celebrate the extraordinary talent and innovative skills of hockey players worldwide. It stands as a testament to Poligras’ commitment to hockey innovation and nurturing the next generation, honouring standout performances that push boundaries and enhance the skill set of hockey.

--IANS

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