MoS Kirti Vardhan Singh to visit Saudi Arabia, discuss 'issues of mutual interest'

New Delhi, Sep 4 (IANS) Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs and Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Kirti Vardhan Singh will be visiting Saudi Arabia's Riyadh from September 5 to 8, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Friday.

“Hon’ble MoS for External Affairs and Environment, Forest and Climate Change Shri Kirti Vardhan Singh will be visiting Riyadh, Saudi Arabia from September 5 - 8, 2026. This will be the first official visit of the Hon’ble Minister to Saudi Arabia, during which he will be meeting the Saudi Minister of Human Resources and Social Development, the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs and Climate Affairs Envoy, the Vice Minister for Environment, Water and Agriculture, as well as other dignitaries,” the MEA stated on X.

MoS Singh will also meet with a large cross-section of the Indian community in Saudi Arabia and Indian business leaders, entrepreneurs and professionals during the visit.

“He will interact with Indian workers, reflecting the Government of India’s unwavering commitment to the welfare of Indian workers overseas,” the MEA highlighted in the statement.

“The visit will provide an opportunity for both sides to discuss issues of mutual interest in the areas of human resources, skill development, environment, climate change and international affairs and further strengthen the multifaceted strategic partnership between India and Saudi Arabia,” it added.

Last month, India and Saudi Arabia discussed various aspects of their historic and strategic partnership, as well as issues of mutual interest.

The discussions took place between India's Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Vipul, and Saudi Arabia's Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Adel Al-Jubeir.

"Ambassador Mr Vipul paid a courtesy call today on H.E. Mr. Adel Al-Jubeir, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Member of the Council of Ministers, and Climate Envoy of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on August 26. They discussed various aspects of the historic and strategic partnership between India and Saudi Arabia and issues of mutual interest. Amb. Vipul looked forward to further strengthening of the multifaceted bilateral relations during his tenure," India's Embassy in Saudi Arabia posted on X.

–IANS

ksk/as