Delhi downpour: Several flights diverted, hundreds delayed

New Delhi, Sep 4 (IANS) As thunderstorms and heavy rain disrupted flight operations in the national capital on Friday, at least nine flights were diverted and more than 400 delayed at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA).

Four flights each were diverted to Jaipur and Lucknow, while one was diverted to Ahmedabad, according to airport officials. The diversions took place between 3:30 pm and 4:30 pm.

Lucknow Airport said four flights bound for Delhi were diverted back due to adverse weather conditions in the national capital: Jaipur Airport said five flights inbound to Delhi were diverted to Jaipur due to adverse weather.

Several airlines also issued travel advisories as the weather disrupted operations. IndiGo said adverse weather over Delhi had affected flight schedules and advised passengers to check their flight status before leaving for the airport and allow additional travel time.

Air India warned that flight operations to and from Delhi could be affected and urged passengers to check the latest flight status before travelling to the airport.

“Flight operations to and from Delhi may be affected due to adverse weather conditions today. To ensure a smooth travel experience, we encourage our passengers to check the latest flight status at the following link before heading to the airport,” said Air India.

IndiGo said we are closely monitoring the weather and doing our best to get you where you need to be, safely and smoothly. “We appreciate your continued patience and understanding. Your comfort and safety remain our top priority,” it said.

Akasa Air also said severe weather conditions in Delhi had affected certain flights across its network.

The India Meteorological Department issued a red alert for heavy rainfall in parts of Delhi-NCR as thunderstorms and heavy rain continued. Several parts of Delhi also reported waterlogging following the heavy rain.

—IANS

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