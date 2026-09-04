Benny Blanco made dream partner checklist before falling in love with Selena Gomez

Los Angeles, Sep 4 (IANS) Music producer Benny Blanco, who is also the husband of actress-singer Selena Gomez, has revealed that he made a checklist about his “ideal partner” before he fell for Selena Gomez.

He shared that the list that he made with his therapist focused on the partner being “age-appropriate”.

Benny Blanco, 38, recently appeared on The Mel Robbins Podcast, and made the revelation. The Grammy-nominated producer and songwriter married Selena in California in September 2025 after the pair went public with their romance in December 2023 and announced their engagement a year later.

He shared, “I said, ‘I really wanna find the right partner, and I’m doing something wrong. I can’t find the person that I’m gonna spend the rest of my life with, and I want to do that’. And we came up with some guidelines and a list”.

The music producer said his therapist instructed him to write down the qualities he genuinely wanted in a potential partner.

He said, “The first thing on my list was age-appropriate”. Benny added “you have to be very honest with yourself”. Kindness was the next requirement.

He further mentioned, “Then the second thing on my list was, someone who’s nice. Nice, caring, compassionate, like someone who’s a nice person. And if they were sad, they were doing something about it. Like they were going to therapy, they were taking medicine if they need to, they were doing yoga. They were actively trying to (change things.)” He joked his checklist did not include highly specific physical requirements such as want “their like left toe longer than their right”.

“These were like broad things, and if it didn’t meet those like first five or six things, (I) couldn’t even pursue (sic)”, he added.

--IANS

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