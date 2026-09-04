September 04, 2026 10:43 PM हिंदी

EAM Jaishankar calls on Polish President, discusses positive trajectory of Strategic Partnership

EAM Jaishankar calls on Polish President, discusses positive trajectory of Strategic Partnership

Warsaw, Sep 4 (IANS) External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Friday called on Polish President Karol Nawrocki in Warsaw, holding talks on the positive trajectory of the India-Poland Strategic Partnership.

“Glad to call on Polish President Karol Nawrocki. Our conversation focused on the positive trajectory of our Strategic Partnership. Exchanged views on the Ukraine conflict, Middle East/West Asia, IMEC and G20,” EAM Jaishankar stated on X.

He also met the India-Poland Parliamentary Group and shared perspectives on fashioning a contemporary India-Poland relationship.

“Pleased to meet with the India-Poland Parliamentary Group led by Kinga Gajewska. Shared perspectives on fashioning a contemporary India-Poland relationship. Discussed this and other regional developments in the larger context of our ties with the EU. Look forward to regular exchanges between our Parliamentary friendship groups,” EAM Jaishankar stated on X.

Earlier in the day, EAM Jaishankar met Radosław Sikorski, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Poland, in Warsaw as they reviewed the progress of the Joint Action Plan 2024-28.

“This afternoon, met with DPM and FM Radosław Sikorski of Poland here in Warsaw. We reviewed the progress of our Joint Action Plan 2024-28, focusing on trade and investment, space, digital, AI, semiconductors, defence, education, shipping, mining and energy, people-to-people, culture and multilateral cooperation,” EAM Jaishankar stated on X after the meeting.

“Value Poland’s support for deeper India-EU cooperation. Confident that the entry into force of the FTA will lead to even closer bilateral cooperation. Discussed the complex global challenges, including supply chain resilience and food, fuel and fertiliser security. Endless war must give way to end of war,” he added.

Highlighting ongoing wars, challenges of food, fuel and fertiliser availability faced by the world currently, EAM Jaishankar said that India and Poland can cooperate to shape the direction of many important global debates.

Addressing media jointly with Sikorski following their talks in Warsaw, EAM Jaishankar said that they discussed some major global and regional issues, including the conflict in Ukraine. He said that efforts must be made to promote dialogue and diplomacy to bring an end to the conflict.

"The Deputy Prime Minister and I also understandably discussed some major global and regional issues. Notable among them was the war in Ukraine now in its fifth year. I think most of you would be aware that I myself have just come from Kyiv. India believes that endless wars must give way to an end to war. These are wars without winners. Every additional day means more deaths, more destruction, more loss to the parties themselves and more cost to the rest of the world," said EAM Jaishankar.

–IANS

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