Awami League alleges widespread persecution of minorities across Bangladesh since August 2024

Dhaka, Sep 4 (IANS) Bangladesh’s Awami League on Friday alleged that religious minorities across the country have faced widespread discrimination and persecution since August 2024, including job dismissals, denial of promotions, restrictions on government employment, and the seizure of homes, land and businesses.

Citing the recent killing of retired Hindu teacher Ganapati Chakraborty and his entire family in Rangpur city, the Awami League said that the ruling Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) government’s inaction following the incident reflects a broader pattern of persecution of religious minorities that has continued since the period of the previous Muhammad Yunus-led interim government.

“It is extremely unfortunate that since August 5, 2024, religious minorities across the country have faced dismissals from employment, denial of promotions, undeclared restrictions on entering government service, and various forms of oppression and persecution, including the seizure of homes, land, and businesses,” read a statement issued by Awami League on its social media platform X.

“The recent killing of the entire family of retired teacher Ganapati Chakraborty in Rangpur, together with the subsequent actions of the government and the Home Minister, proves that the principal architects behind the persecution that has continued since August 5 are the present communal government and its communal state system. Various religious organisations and human rights organisations in Bangladesh have already expressed deep concern over the matter,” it added.

The Awami League also hit out at Bangladesh’s Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed over his remarks that a large part of the land belonging to Dhakeshwari Temple in Dhaka was occupied by the party.

He made the remarks during an event held at the Osmani Memorial Auditorium in the capital on Thursday on the occasion of Janmashtami.

"I inspected the land of Dhakeshwari Temple in 1996 as a member of the Standing Committee related to the Land Ministry. At that time, it was seen that about two and a half acres of the property was under the control of the government. The rest of the property was in the possession of the Awami League,” Bangladesh's 'Daily Sun' newspaper quoted Ahmed as saying.

Condemning the Home Minister’s remarks, the Awami League dismissed the statements as “false”, while calling on the government to ensure the religious rights and public security of all people in the country instead of spreading misinformation.

--IANS

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