India's Ambassador-designate arrives in Qatar, looking forward to strengthening ties

Doha, Sep 5 (IANS) Srikar Reddy, Ambassador-designate of India to Qatar, arrived in Doha on Saturday and was received by Charge d'Affaires Sandeep Kumar and Ibrahim Yousuf Fakhro, Director of the Protocol Department.

“H.E. Dr. Srikar Reddy, Ambassador-designate of India to Qatar, arrived in Doha today. Cd'A Sandeep Kumar joined H.E. Amb. Ibrahim Yousuf Fakhro, Director of Protocol, in welcoming Dr. Reddy.The Embassy thanks H.E. Amb. Ibrahim Fakhro for the warm and gracious reception extended to the new Ambassador. We look forward to further strengthening the close and longstanding partnership between India and Qatar,” the Indian Embassy in Qatar stated on X.

Ambassador Reddy was the Consul General of the Consulate General of India in San Francisco before being appointed as India's Ambassador to Qatar in July by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

In the same month, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar visited the Middle Eastern country and also called on Qatar's Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani in Doha.

During the meeting, EAM Jaishankar and the Prime Minister discussed various facets of bilateral cooperation and explored new opportunities to deepen the Strategic Partnership between the two nations.

"A pleasure to meet Qatar PM and FM Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani in Doha today. Thanked him for ensuring the safety and well-being of the Indian community. Reviewed various facets of our bilateral cooperation, especially energy, trade, investments, connectivity, security and people-to-people ties. Explored new opportunities for deepening our Strategic Partnership. Appreciate his sharing of assessments on the West Asia conflict and its impact," EAM Jaishankar posted on X.

Later, EAM Jaishankar also interacted with representatives of the Indian community and underlined the importance of community welfare.

"A good interaction with representatives of the Indian community in Qatar this evening. Underlined the importance of community welfare in our engagement with the region. Their commitment and contributions to Qatari society in these difficult times are indeed laudable and appreciated widely. Value their experience and suggestions for advancing India-Qatar partnership," EAM Jaishankar wrote on X.

–IANS

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