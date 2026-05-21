India–Nordic Summit 2026 to help rewrite global tech governance rules

New Delhi, May 21 (IANS) The third India–Nordic Summit 2026 in Oslo marked a rewiring of global technology governance, with India becoming a co‑author of digital and AI norms rather than a passive rule taker, a report has said.

Nordic leaders framed the relationship as a green technology and innovation strategic partnership, betting that anchoring supply chains, research collaborations and digital infrastructure in India will deliver commercial returns and geopolitical resilience, the report from India Narrative said.

Both countries see each other as strategic partners, with India viewed as a continental‑scale laboratory for inclusive digital innovation, while Norway is a potent cluster of high‑tech, green‑tech and governance expertise.

AI Impact Summit in New Delhi proved that New Delhi is no longer just implementing others’ guardrails but designing its own AI governance architecture and inviting both the Global North and Global South to plug into it.

Oslo meeting's main agenda of cooperation on inclusive, human‑centric AI reflects a convergence between Nordic social‑democratic tech values and the India-led AI Impact Declaration.

The declaration’s focus on human capital, inclusion, trusted AI and democratising AI resources reflects a developmental framing sharply in contrast with the security-heavy debates in Washington and Brussels, the report said.

"Over the last decade, India has built a dense stack of digital public infrastructure (DPI)—from Aadhaar for ID to UPI for instant payments to open APIs that let private innovators build services atop state rails," the report said.

These systems now underpin welfare delivery, financial inclusion and everyday transactions for over a billion people and are being increasingly exported—from open‑source ID platforms like MOSIP to vaccine certification systems across Asia and Africa.

Norway has strong data protection cultures and civil liberties traditions and could push India to align its Digital Personal Data Protection law and AI experimentation with more robust safeguards, the report said.

As Nordic companies face cost pressures and political scrutiny over supply‑chain resilience, anchoring production and R&D in India helps to diversify away from China. Further, it helps Norway access a vast pool of STEM talent and a rapidly evolving regulatory framework on data and AI, the report noted.

—IANS

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