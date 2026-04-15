Indian women's team secure third place with thrilling win over Malawi in FIFA Series Kenya 2026

New Delhi, April 15 (IANS) The Indian women’s national team secured a thrilling 3-2 victory over Malawi in the third-place play-off of the FIFA Series 2026 at the Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi on Wednesday.

Astam Oraon (18'), Aveka Singh (45+1'), and substitute Priyadharshini Selladurai (84') were on target for the Blue Tigresses, while Khumalo Ireen (42') and Henry Deborah (60') scored for Malawi.

India started brightly, enjoying early possession. Their attacking intent paid off in the 18th minute. Nirmala Devi Phanjoubam delivered a floated corner from the right, and Malawian goalkeeper Esther Maulidi came off her line but failed to make contact.

The ball bounced off Aveka Singh and fell kindly to Astam Oraon, who reacted quickest to poke it into the net and live India the lead. It was the 21-year-old's first goal for the national team.

After going behind, Malawi grew into the game and began to enjoy more possession in the Indian half. Their pressure paid off in the 42nd minute when Sanfida Nongrum brought down Bernadetta Mkandawire on the edge of the box, conceding a free-kick in a dangerous position.

Khumalo Ireen stepped up and unleashed a superb left-footed strike into the top corner. India goalkeeper Shreya Hooda made contact with the ball but was unable to keep it out.

However, the Blue Tigresses responded immediately. In the first minute of first-half stoppage time, a slick one-two down the left between Karishma Shirvoikar and Babina Lisham saw the latter whip in a dangerous cross into the box.

Aveka Singh was perfectly positioned and scored with a composed volley to restore India’s lead just before the break. Like Astam, it also marked Aveka's first goal for the Blue Tigresses.

Malawi came out aggressively after the restart and, with fresh legs introduced in attack, pressed the Indian backline in numbers, winning possession on multiple occasions.

They equalised for the second time just after the hour mark. Khumalo Ireen delivered a corner from the right, which was first met by substitute Mulimbika Sarah, and Henry Deborah reacted quickest to fire a volley into the net, making it 2-2.

The match grew increasingly scrappy in the closing stages, with both sides resorting to long balls. Malawi continued to pose a threat, but Shreya remained alert, commanding her area well by coming off her line to snuff out danger before the attackers could capitalise.

With the tie seemingly headed for a penalty shootout, the decisive moment arrived six minutes from time. Nirmala's free-kick from the halfway line picked out substitute Priyadharshini Selladurai, who did brilliantly to cut inside onto her right foot before unleashing a precise strike into the bottom corner, leaving the Malawi goalkeeper with no chance to make a save.

The Blue Tigresses held on to their lead to secure a hard-fought victory and confirm a third-place finish in the FIFA Series 2026.

India had earlier suffered a 0-2 defeat to Kenya in the semi-finals, while the hosts are set to face Australia in the final later in the day.

--IANS

hs/