TCS, Infosys, Wipro cross 3 lakh Microsoft's Copilot users in major AI push

New Delhi, June 3 (IANS) India’s three leading IT services providers -- Infosys, TCS and Wipro -- have collectively expanded deployment of '365 Copilot' to more than 3 lakh employees within six months, marking one of the world’s largest enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) rollouts, Microsoft said on Wednesday.

The US-based technology giant said each of the IT majors has now scaled Microsoft 365 Copilot deployments beyond 100,000 employees, expanding from around 50,000-seat deployments announced in December 2025.

According to Microsoft, the milestone reflects a broader shift towards integrating AI agents into business-critical workflows, with enterprises increasingly embedding AI across engineering, service delivery, productivity and business operations.

In addition, the rapid expansion positions India among the fastest-growing markets for enterprise AI adoption in Asia, with domestic technology firms emerging at the forefront of large-scale deployment.

Microsoft Commercial Business CEO Judson Althoff said AI’s impact at such scale is no longer limited to productivity gains but is increasingly shaping how organisations operate, compete and grow.

The company said 365 Copilot is witnessing accelerating global adoption, with paid seats growing to around 20 million worldwide and quarterly additions increasing by more than 250 per cent.

At Infosys, Copilot adoption has expanded to more than 100,000 employees, with monthly active usage exceeding 91 per cent as the company integrates AI across delivery, engineering and corporate functions.

Meanwhile, TCS said more than 100,000 associates have been enabled with Microsoft 365 Copilot, with around 86 per cent actively using AI in daily work. The company said teams have reported productivity improvements of 20-25 per cent in research and content production, alongside faster insight generation.

At Wipro, Copilot deployment now records more than 95 per cent monthly active usage, with employees generating around 7.5 million prompts every month, while AI-led automation has translated into over 250,000 full-time equivalent days saved every quarter.

Microsoft said the next phase of adoption will focus on embedding AI deeper into client delivery, business operations and enterprise workflows, indicating a broader shift from experimentation to AI becoming a core enterprise infrastructure layer.

TCS, Infosys and Wipro are among India’s largest software services companies, with market capitalisations of Rs 8.22 lakh crore, Rs 4.95 lakh crore and Rs 2.17 lakh crore, respectively, as of Wednesday on the BSE.

--IANS

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