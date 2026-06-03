India-origin app Guitar Wiz wins Apple Design Award in inclusivity category

New Delhi, June 3 (IANS) US-headquartered technology giant Apple has named India-origin app Guitar Wiz as a winner in the inclusivity category at the 2026 Apple Design Awards, recognising the app for creating an accessible music experience for users across different abilities.

Apple announced the winners of this year’s Apple Design Awards, which honour apps and games across categories including inclusivity, innovation, interaction, social impact, delight and fun, and visuals and graphics.

Developed by Indian developer Bijoy Thangaraj, Guitar Wiz is an all-in-one toolkit designed for both new and experienced guitarists, offering spoken guidance on everything from pitch and chords to finger placement.

According to Apple, the app was recognised in the inclusivity category for delivering an experience that reflects diverse backgrounds, abilities and languages while helping musicians play with greater independence.

The company said Guitar Wiz makes use of multiple accessibility features and Apple technologies, including Dynamic Type, Increased Contrast and Differentiate Without Color, enabling users with varying needs to navigate and use the platform more effectively.

Apple described Guitar Wiz as an impactful application that supports musicians of all abilities through accessibility-focused design and intuitive interactions.

This year’s Apple Design Award winners are a remarkable reflection of how developers are creating exceptional experiences, said Susan Prescott, Apple’s vice president of Worldwide Developer Relations.

The Apple Design Awards annually recognise developers for innovation, technical achievement and exceptional user experiences across Apple platforms, including iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, Apple TV and Apple Vision Pro.

The recognition adds to the growing list of India-origin apps receiving global visibility at the Apple Design Awards.

Earlier, several India-linked apps, including Lumy, Denim, EVOLVE and Meditate had featured among finalists and winners across categories.

Additionally, in the previous month, the company introduced new health-focused features for users in India, enabling sleep apnea notifications on Apple Watch and a clinically validated hearing test feature on AirPods Pro.

--IANS

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