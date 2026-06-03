Madhuri Dixit Nene on Gen Z lingo: I pretend to know half of it

New Delhi, June 3 (IANS) Veteran Bollywood star Madhuri Dixit has shared that she doesn’t actively try to keep up with Gen Z slang, crediting her sons Arin and Ryan for naturally introducing her to the latest lingo.

Madhuri, who is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film “Maa Behen” on Netflix, shared that while she may not understand all the trendy terms, being around her kids helps her stay connected to the younger generation.

Asked how does she manage to keep up with the younger generation’s lingo, which is so vast, Madhuri told IANS: “What is there to keep up? You don't have to keep up. My kids teach me like this.”

“While coming and going… Mom, it's so rad. Mom, it's so cool. LOL and all that. I don't know half of them. I pretend to know them. they just, I mean, they are just around. And I just feel like young when they are around,” she added.

The 59-year-old actress married Shriram Madhav Nene, a cardiovascular surgeon from Los Angeles, in 1999, in a traditional ceremony in Southern California.

Following her marriage, the actress had relocated to Denver, Colorado, for over a decade. In 2003, she gave birth to a son, Arin. Two years later in 2005, the couple welcomed their second son, Ryan. The actress moved back to Mumbai with her family in 2011.

Premiering on June 4, “Maa Behen” revolves around is Rekha, a mother who’s already juggling enough until life throws her the ultimate curveball, a dead body in her kitchen. With her two daughters, Jaya, the responsible one, and Sushma, the wild card, this trio must think fast, lie faster, and somehow keep their nosy neighbors from sniffing out the truth.

The chaotic crime-comedy ‘Maa Behen’ also stars Ravi Kishan in pivotal roles. They are joined by Geetanjali Kulkarni, Arunoday Singh, and Shardul Bhardwaj. The film will release on June 4.

--IANS

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