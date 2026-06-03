June 03, 2026 11:11 AM हिंदी

Sumbul Touqeer explains why she keeps her personal life away from social media

Sumbul Touqeer explains why she keeps her personal life away from social media

Mumbai, June 3 (IANS) Television actress Sumbul Touqeer has revealed why she prefers to keep her personal life away from the public eye.

The actress, known for her work in the television show Imlie, shared that she is careful about what she posts online and believes in maintaining clear boundaries when it comes to her private life. Sumbul told IANS, “Privacy is very important for me. I don’t like to share everything on social media because I feel not every person has the same intention while seeing your life. I believe a lot in energies, and not everyone gives positive energy. That’s one of the reasons I avoid posting too much.”

While she acknowledges the importance of staying connected with her fans, Sumbul prefers to keep that bond thoughtful. The ‘Kavya - Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon’ actress mentioned, “I do share sometimes, but only what I am comfortable with. I feel some moments are meant to be lived, not shown.

Speaking about validation, Sumbul explained, “Social media has somewhere made us seek validation without even realizing it. But I feel your worth cannot depend on likes or comments. If you are at peace with yourself, you don’t need constant reassurance from the outside.”

Talking about the effects of endless scrolling, the actress opined, “It has become an addiction for many of us. Sometimes you don’t even realize how much it affects your mind. You start feeling like you are missing out, even when you are not.”

She concluded by saying, “Peace comes when you disconnect a little and reconnect with yourself.”

Work-wise, Sumbul Touqeer has appeared in shows like “Imlie,” “Kavya - Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon,” and “Bigg Boss 16.”

She was last seen in the show “Itni si Khushi.” The show also featured Varun Badola, Rajat Verma, Sachin Chaudhary, Atharv Padhye, Ayesha Vindhara, Gauri Tonk, and Rishi Saxena.

--IANS

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