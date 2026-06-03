June 03, 2026 11:09 AM हिंदी

Kashmera Shah, Krushna Abhishek's twins turn 9, actress ‘thanks them for coming into their lives’

Kashmera Shah, Krushna Abhishek's twins turn 9, actress ‘thanks them for coming into their lives’

Mumbai, June 3 (IANS) Actress Kashmera Shah seems to have become emotional as her twin boys turned 9 on the 3rd of June.

The actress marked the special occasion of her sons, Rayaan and Krishaang as she shared a beautiful montage featuring adorable and precious moments from her childrens’ childhood and growing days.

The video collage captures many memorable moments from the lives of Kashmera, Krishna and their sons.

One of the pictures shows Krushna Abhishek seated on a black motorcycle with one of the twins smiling.

In other clips from the montage showcase family celebrations, candid moments, vacations from the past nine years.

An emotional Kashmera, sharing the video on her social media account, wrote, “Cant believe that 9 years have gone by so quickly. Thank you for choosing us as your family and thank you for coming in our lives #chikupiku #rayaanksharma #krishaangksharma I wish you a very happy and long successful life. Your happiness is our success. Love you mummy daddy bua, fufu and badi mummy @officialsunitaahuja @krushna30 @artisingh5 @dipakchauhan09 #kashmerashah #krushna.”

For the uninitiated, Kashmera and Krishna welcomed Rayaan and Krishaang via surrogacy in 2017.

Kashmera had earlier spoken about their long and emotionally challenging journey to parenthood.

The actress has previously revealed, in her interviews, that she has underwent 14 failed IVF attempts before the couple opted for surrogacy.

Talking about Kashmera and Krushna’s love story, it began on the sets of the film ‘Aur Pappu Pass Ho Gaya’. After dating for many years and living together, the couple secretly tied the knot in Las Vegas in 2013.

Professionally, the duo are currently seen entertaining audiences on ‘Laughter Chefs’.

Over the years, the couple had also made headlines for their strained relationship with Krushna’s uncle and Bollywood superstar Govinda, and wife Sunita Ahuja.

In recent episodes of the fun reality show, featured Sunita as a guest and witnessed a warm reconciliation, with all three setting aside differences and reuniting.

–IANS

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