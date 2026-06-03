Vicky Kaushal’s father Sham Kaushal calls working with Ram Charan on Peddi a learning experience

Mumbai, June 3 (IANS) Veteran action director Sham Kaushal, father of actor Vicky Kaushal, has opened up about his experience of working with Ram Charan in the upcoming film “Peddi.”

Taking to his Instagram handle, Sham Kaushal described the collaboration as a learning experience. He shared a behind-the-scenes video from the set, captioning it, “Gratitude— it was a learning experience working on PEDDI as Action Director along with such talented & nicest team @alwaysramcharan @buchibabu_sana @rathnaveludop @maibam_nabakanta_meitei (my colleague as Action Director & a dear friend) May God bless our film & the whole team with all the success. Rab Rakha.”(sic)

In the video, the action director is seen feeding a piece of cake to Ram Charan, while other moments capture him posing with the film’s cast and crew.

For the unversed, Sham Kaushal is an action director and stunt coordinator who has made a significant mark in the Hindi film industry. Hailing from Punjab, he began his journey as a stunt performer in the 1980s.

Talking about “Peddi,” the action thriller features Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor in the lead roles, alongside an ensemble cast that includes Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu, Divyenndu, and Boman Irani in pivotal roles, among others. The film is written and directed by Buchi Babu Sana, with Oscar-winning composer A. R. Rahman scoring the music. Bankrolled by Venkata Satish Kilaru under Vriddhi Cinemas, the film is slated for a theatrical release on June 4.

Recently, Janhvi Kapoor had a frightening experience during a promotional event for "Peddi." A video circulating on social media shows an overly enthusiastic fan rushing toward Ram Charan while he was seated beside Janhvi. The fan, who appeared to be dressed and styled like the RRR star, made his way onto the stage in an attempt to reach him. However, in the chaos, he accidentally bumped into Janhvi Kapoor before security personnel quickly intervened and brought the situation under control.

--IANS

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