‘Sairat’ actress Rinku Rajguru offers prayers at the revered Srivari temple in Tirumala

Mumbai, June 3 (IANS) Marathi star Rinku Rajguru, remembered for her heartwrenching performance in the 2016 film Sairat, sought divine blessings at the revered Srivari temple in Tirumala on the occasion of her birthday on Wednesday.

Rinku visited the temple with her family members during the VIP break in the morning. She visited the Moolavirattu in the sanctum sanctorum and later visited the mother of the Lord, Vakuladevi, and the family deities, offered gifts in the hundi, and paid obeisances. The temple staff presented her with the Lord's Tirtha Prasad.

The 24-year-old actress, who was honoured with the Smita Patil Best Actress Award for her performance in the film Asha, visited the temple in an elegant navy blue saree. She greeted devotees with folded hands, posed for photographs, and happily interacted with fans, even stopping to take pictures with them.

The Srivari Temple in Tirumala is dedicated to Lord Venkateswara, an incarnation of Lord Vishnu.

Rinku made her debut in cinema with “Sairat” in 2016. She tells the story of two young college students from different castes who fall in love, sparking conflict between their families.

The actress debuted in digital space through the action-comedy Hundred, released in 2020. In 2021, she was seen in 200 Halla Ho. The actress made her Bollywood debut with Jhund in 2022. After a series of flops, in 2023 she appeared in the successful film Jhimma 2, a film directed by Hemant Dhome and the second instalment in the Jhimma series.

The actress starred alongside Subodh Bhave in Better Half Chi Love Story. The same year, she also starred in the social film Asha.

Asha is directed by Deepak Patil. It also stars Sainkeet Kamat, Usha Naik, Shubhangi Bhujbal, and Suhas Sirsat. It tells the story of an ASHA health worker navigating personal and social challenges.

The film is centrally themed on patriarchy and the impact of superstitions on women's reproductive rights, body autonomy and her health. At its heart, this is a film about women exercising agency within limited choices.

--IANS

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