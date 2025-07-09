Indian space regulator approves Musk’s Starlink services for 5 years (Lead)

New Delhi, July 9 (IANS) The Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe) on Wednesday announced that it has approved Elon Musk’s Starlink for a period of five years in the country.

With this, the final regulatory hurdle for the cheaper internet service to start rolling out its commercial satellite broadband operations in India has been cleared.

In a statement, IN-SPACe said it "has granted authorisation to Starlink Satellite Communications Private Limited, New Delhi (SSCPL) for enabling provisioning of Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite constellation, namely Starlink Gen1."

"The Starlink Gen1 Constellation is a global constellation with 4408 satellites orbiting Earth at altitudes varying between 540-570Km capable of providing about 600 Gbps throughput over India," it added.

The authorisation will enable SSCPL to provide satellite communication services in India.

"IN-SPACe authorisation to SSCPL has a validity period of five (5) years from the date of authorisation or end of operational life of Gen1 constellation – whichever is earlier," the regulator said.

Starlink now needs to acquire spectrum from the government and establish ground infrastructure for its services.

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) is set to grant trial spectrum to the US-based space firm to complete security compliance demonstrations.

Starlink has signed its first commercial agreements with VSAT providers in India. VSAT (Very Small Aperture Terminal) service providers offer satellite-based internet and communication solutions, particularly for locations with limited or no terrestrial connectivity.

The affordable satellite-based internet service Starlink is now set to roll out in the country in a few months.

However, IN-SPACe noted that the roll-out of the cheap internet service "is subject to the stipulated regulatory provisions and requisite clearance/approval/license from the relevant government department(s)".

Union Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said last week that all due diligence has been completed from their end for the entry of SpaceX’s Starlink service in India, and once they receive the necessary regulatory and licensing approvals from the space regulator, they can roll out the service in the country whenever they wish to.

The space regulator had earlier issued a draft letter of intent (LOI) to the company.

Starlink provides internet through a network of satellites orbiting Earth. The company currently operates the world’s largest constellation of satellites, with more than 6,750 in orbit.

Starlink services are already available in several countries, including Mongolia, Japan, the Philippines, Malaysia, Indonesia, Jordan, Yemen, Azerbaijan, and Sri Lanka.

Amazon’s Project Kuiper, Starlink’s rival, is also awaiting regulatory approvals from both the DoT and IN-SPACe. Kuiper is planning a large-scale satcom rollout in India.

--IANS

rvt/dan