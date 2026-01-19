Cummins to miss T20 WC opener; Tim David on track despite minor setback, confirms Bailey

New Delhi, Jan 19 (IANS) Australia’s chief selector George Bailey provided an update on Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and Tim David’s participation in the T20 World Cup, saying Test and ODI captain Cummins will miss the opener while, David will be ready for the start of the tournament, despite a setback in his recovery from a hamstring injury.

Cummins, who was rested for the upcoming three T20Is against Pakistan, will not travel to Sri Lanka before the World Cup, as Bailey said the pacer would only join the squad after their second group-stage match against Zimbabwe on February 13. He also said that fast bowler Josh Hazlewood is also on track to be available for their tournament opener.

Cummins has been rested since his one appearance during the Ashes to help Australia clinch the urn in Adelaide.

"Like nearly every tournament that we head to, particularly when it's a really busy time of the year, it's very much working with the individuals around making sure they get the best preparation they can to make sure when they do join that World Cup squad, they're ready to perform," Bailey was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au.

Australia have until January 31 to finalise their World Cup squad, and they also have yet to select any travelling reserves for the tournament.

"Part of that will certainly be how (Hazlewood and Cummins) are tracking and looking for the tournament, and if they're both going well, then it'll be just about covering any potential gaps that we may see throughout the tournament," Bailey said.

Bailey confirmed that David experienced a ‘very minor setback’ in his rehab last week, which prevented him from completing a running session. But he has since been cleared of any damage. It was just on the back of a heavy week, so he's still tracking for the start of the tournament; Josh (Hazlewood) is in the same boat,” Bailey said.

David's Big Bash was cut short when he injured his hamstring batting for the Hurricanes on December 26, while Hazlewood hasn't played since early November when he hurt his right hamstring bowling for NSW in the Sheffield Shield, with an Achilles issue during his rehab ruling him out for the entire Ashes series.

Bailey indicated that Smith's name would likely be considered if a senior position became available. “It's a great problem to have,” he said. “He's playing incredibly well, as he has done in the BBL for the past couple of years, in a position that we've got really good coverage in. I'd hate to put a line through Steve that he couldn't bat anywhere else because he's proven his ability to be able to do that on a number of occasions.”

