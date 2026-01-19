Devi Sri Prasad's 'Yellamma' director discloses first discussion session with actor lasted 8 hours!

Hyderabad, Jan 19 (IANS) Venu Yeldandi, the director of 'Yellamma', which will mark the acting debut of well known music director Devi Sri Prasad, has now disclosed that the first discussion session that he had with music director-turned-actor Devi Sri Prasad for the film lasted a whopping eight hours.

Taking to his social media timelines, director Venu Yeldandi posted a picture of himself with Devi Sri Prasad during the session and wrote, "The first meeting with DSP Sir...it was 8 hours long discussion...."

The film has triggered huge interest as music director Devi Sri Prasad makes his acting debut with it. In fact, the music director turned actor had penned a lengthy note of gratitude on the day the makers chose to release a glimpse from the film.

Taking to his social media timelines, Devi Sri Prasad had said,"THEN..with the blessings of “DEVI” (Goddess), my musical debut started and earned me an eternal place in all your hearts and made me one among your families.I am always grateful to each and everyone of you for all the love you have been showering on me always."

He went on to say, "Now...Again...with the blessings of “YELLAMMA” (Goddess), a new journey, a divine opportunity of getting more close to your hearts, begins. Hope you all give me more love and blessings and be with me in every step.#YELLAMMA my acting debut."

The actor further went on to express his gratitude to a number of people in the post. He wrote, "My heartfelt thanks to my producer Dil Raju Garu and my director Venu Yeldandi sir @VenuYeldandi9 for putting so much trust in me which made me say “Yes” and take up this blessed step ahead.It is going to be exciting."

He ended the note saying, "#SVC61 @VenuYeldandi9 #DilRaju #Shirish @svc_official @dopvenu @Tseries @tseriessouth @wallsandtrends. With my father’s, mother’s and my Guru Mandolin U Shrinivas anna’s blessings #YellammaGlimpse out now."

The makers, while releasing a glimpse video from the film, went on to say, "This is faith.This is tradition. And resistance born from the soil. #Yellamma Glimpse out now. Presenting Rockstar DSP who has always rocked your hearts with blockbuster music now in a new avatar."

The film, which is being produced by Shrish, has music by Devi Sri Prasad himself who plays a character called Parshi in the film. The film, which will have cinematography by Acharya Venu, is being presented by Dil Raju.

