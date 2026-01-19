Nadal to make Aus Open return for 'Night of Legends' with Ash Barty and Scott Dylon

Melbourne, Jan 19 (IANS) The 22-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal will return to Melbourne for a special appearance at the Australian Open’s Night of Legends, scheduled for February 1, the same day as the men’s singles final.

The 39-year-old tennis great will be joined by former world No. 1 Ashleigh Barty and Australian wheelchair tennis legend Dylan Alcott.

Nadal, who retired from tennis in November 2024, lifted the trophy at Melbourne Park in 2009 and 2022, needing five sets in both finals to win the title. In the 2022 final, Nadal mounted an epic comeback from two sets to love down against Daniil Medvedev to reign victorious after a five-hour, 24-minute battle. The Spaniard tallied a 77-16 match record at the season's first major, according to the ATP Win/Loss Index.

Barty, meanwhile, became the first Australian woman in 44 years to win the singles title at Melbourne Park in 2022, just two months before announcing her retirement. Alcott is one of the most successful wheelchair tennis players in tournament history, claiming multiple singles and doubles titles.

Before Nadal, fellow tennis great Roger Federer also made a special appearance during the tournament’s opening ceremony, joining a star-studded lineup that included Andre Agassi, Lleyton Hewitt, Patrick Rafter, and Ashleigh Barty in a celebratory exhibition.

Nadal also made a special return to the Roland Garros last year for a special farewell ceremony, where the fans and tennis stars paid tribute to the magnificent career of the 14-time French Open champion.

--IANS

sds/