Bhagyashree says 'blessed to have walked my life with you' on 37th anniversary with Himalaya Dassani

Mumbai, Jan 19 (IANS) Actress Bhagyashree has completed 37 years of marital bliss with husband Himalaya Dasani.

Commemorating the milestone moment, the 'Maine Pyar Kiya' actress decided to look back at their long journey together, which has been full of fond memories, laughter, tears, fights, reconciliation, creating a beautiful home together, traveling the world, and raising two kids together.

Bhagyashree penned a heartfelt note on social media, wishing Himalaya on their special day.

"Growing up together and still going strong, 37 years and counting! We have created a lifetime of memories, laughed n cried, fought and made up, built a house, made a home, had 2 beautiful kids, worked hard, travelled the world, seen the highs and lows of life, struggled and celebrated.... wow together forever....Nothing's gonna stop us now ! Feel blessed to have walked my life with you...happy anniversary my love. @himallay27 (sic)," penned Bhagyashree.

She further treated her Insta Fam with some throwback photos from her wedding day. The post also included some lovely stills of Bhagyashree and Himalaya from the initial days of their marriage.

In one of the videos uploaded by Bhagyashree, Himalaya was seen wooing her with his dance moves, while she also accompanied him.

Another video showed the two tapping a foot together in a couple dance.

We could also see a few glimpses from their recent getaways, along with some other precious moments of the lovebirds.

For the unaware, Bhagyashree tied the knot with Himalaya on 19 January 1989. The couple has been blessed with two children, son Abhimanyu and daughter Avantika.

While Abhimanyu stepped into Bollywood in 2019 with the film "Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota", Avantika debuted with the web series "Mithya".

Work-wise, Bhagyashree made a cameo appearance in "Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan". The project marked her reunion with her first co-star, Salman Khan, after a long gap of 34 years.

