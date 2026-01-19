Mumbai Open WTA 125K Series main draw starts from Feb 2

Mumbai, Jan 19 (IANS) The Mumbai Open WTA 125K Series will take place at the Maharashtra State Lawn Tennis Association (MSLTA) in Mumbai. Qualifying rounds are planned for January 30, 31, and February 1, with the main draw scheduled from February 2 to 8.

The Mumbai Open will showcase a competitive international lineup in both the singles and doubles main draws, with many well-known players from around the world expected to participate.

The 2026 Singles entry list features players such as Lulu Sun from New Zealand, Darja Semenistaja from Latvia, Kimberly Birrell from Australia, Hanne Vandewinkel from Belgium, and Joanna Garland from Chinese Taipei.

Returning competitors include last edition's runner-up Mananchaya Sawangkaew of Thailand and Leolia Jeajean from France.

Continuing its long-standing dedication to Indian tennis development, the Mumbai Open offers Indian players valuable international experience. Due to a high cutoff, Indian players can gain entry into the Main Draw via Wild Cards.

In the previous edition, 16-year-old Maaya Rajeswaran made headlines with an impressive run in the tournament, beating higher-ranked international opponents on her way to the semi-finals. The event was also key in India’s preparations for the Billie Jean King Cup Asia Oceania Group I, as players like Sahaja Yamalapalli, Shrivalli Bhamidipaty, Ankita Raina, and Prarthana Thombare gained important match experience against top players worldwide.

Their performances subsequently contributed to India's advancement to the next stage of the competition, highlighting the Mumbai Open’s role as a crucial step in the national team’s development.

Speaking ahead of the tournament, Sunder Iyer, Secretary of MSLTA, the organisers of the event, said, "The Mumbai Open has steadily grown into a marquee event on the Indian tennis calendar. As we return for the fifth edition, we are pleased to host a highly competitive WTA 125K Series event while continuing to provide Indian players with a platform to compete against top international talent. We look forward to welcoming players and fans for an exciting week of world-class tennis in Mumbai."

The Mumbai Open Tennis Championship is entering its fifth year. In the past, 2024 Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka won the event in 2017 as a teenager, while Luksika Kumkhum from Thailand took the title in 2018.

Latvia’s Darja Semeņistaja won again in 2024, and Switzerland’s Jil Tiechmann secured the victory in 2025.

