India leads global growth race, equity markets post decade-long winning streak: NSE

Mumbai, Jan 19 (IANS) India continued to remain the fastest-growing major economy in the world, with GDP growth estimated at 7.4 per cent, according to the latest Market Pulse report released by the National Stock Exchange of India on Monday.

The report highlights strong macroeconomic stability, rising investor participation, and record fund-raising activity in capital markets during 2025.

As per the First Advance Estimates, India’s economic growth stayed well ahead of global peers, supported by stable domestic demand and government spending.

Inflation remained below the Reserve Bank of India’s lower tolerance band for most of the year, which allowed the central bank to cut the repo rate by a cumulative 125 basis points during calendar year 2025.

India’s external position also remained comfortable, backed by steady services exports, strong remittance inflows, and foreign exchange reserves close to the $700 billion mark.

In terms of market performance, Indian equities extended their winning streak to a 10th consecutive year, as per the report.

Capital markets witnessed record fund-raising activity during the year. Total capital raised on the National Stock Exchange stood at an all-time high of Rs 19.6 lakh crore in 2025, marking a 10 per cent increase over the previous year.

This amount was more than double the net bank credit extended to the industry and services sectors.

Debt markets dominated fund-raising with Rs 15.1 lakh crore, while equity fund-raising amounted to Rs 4.2 lakh crore.

India also emerged as a global leader in initial public offerings. A total of 220 IPOs were listed on the NSE during the year, raising Rs 1.78 lakh crore.

Globally, 367 IPOs took place, with India accounting for 28.4 per cent of total listings worldwide.

Investor participation in the markets continued to deepen. The unique investor base rose to 12.5 crore, while total client accounts crossed 24 crore.

Although new investor additions moderated to 1.6 crore in 2025 from 2.3 crore in 2024, the report said this reflected normalisation rather than any exit from the markets.

Nearly 70 per cent of all investor accounts have been added in the last five years.

