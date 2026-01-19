Malaika Arora jumps into the week with some yoga

Mumbai, Jan 19 (IANS) Actress and fitness icon Malaika Arora decided to start off the week with some yoga.

She took to her Instagram handle and posted a video of herself performing the Chandra Namaskar.

Malaika shared that the practise helps her calm her inner self.

"Chandra Namaskar for inner calm . A practice of surrender, softness, and silence (sic)," she captioned the post.

For the unversed, Chandra Namaskar is a sequence of 17 yoga poses that honors the moon’s cooling and calming energy.

Malaika published another video of herself jumping on the terrace. She was seen flaunting her toned physique in a black athleisure.

Malaika's feed is full of such motivational glimpses from her impressive fitness regime.

Earlier this month, she gave a sneak peek into her fruitful Pranayama session, which comprised Bhastrika, Kapalbhati, Anuloma Viloma, Bharamri, and Udgeet.

Malaika wrote the caption, "Pranayama your body has been asking for

1. Bhastrika

2. Kapalbhati

3. Anuloma viloma

4. Bharamri

5. Udgeet (sic)".

She also stated that Pranayama does not remain just an option when one wishes to attain overall well-being, as it is the heart of yoga.

Sharing her goals for 2026, Malaika earlier revealed that this year, she intends to focus equally on her physical and mental health.

Malaika dropped a clip on social media with a text overlay that read, “2026 Train hard, Protect peace, Build wealth.”

She was seen sweating it out using weights, doing pilates, and yoga in the video captioned, “2026 goals: move your body, protect your peace".

Meanwhile, concluding the first quarter of the 21st century, Malaika reflected on this phase of her life, which was marked by change, growth, and constant reinvention.

Looking back on her journey, Malaika told IANS, “Personally, it’s been a journey of reinvention for me, growing beyond glamour and dance into fitness, entrepreneurship, and now a published author.”

