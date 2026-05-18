Indian-origin golfer Aaron Rai captures maiden PGA Championship title

Pennsylvania, May 18 (IANS) Aaron Rai produced the defining moment of his career at the 2026 PGA Championship, sealing his maiden major crown with a sensational late flourish at Aronimink Golf Club.

The Englishman entered the closing stretch of Sunday’s final round with a narrow advantage, but it was his remarkable birdie putt on the par-3 17th that effectively settled the tournament. Facing a daunting 68-foot attempt with the pressure of a major title hanging over him, Rai rolled the putt in to spark huge celebrations from the galleries and move three shots clear of the chasing pack.

That moment gave the Wolverhampton-born golfer enough breathing room heading to the 18th, where a composed par finish secured both the championship and the iconic Wanamaker Trophy.

In doing so, Rai became the first English winner of the PGA Championship since Jim Barnes lifted the title more than a century ago in 1919.

Rai closed the week at nine-under-par, finishing three strokes ahead of a group tied for second place. Alex Smalley, who had held the overnight clubhouse lead after the third round, carded an even-par final round to end at six under alongside Jon Rahm, who posted a two-under 68 on Sunday.

Matti Schmid, who began the final day as Rai’s closest challenger, slipped back after the decisive stretch and eventually shared third place at five under with Ludvig Åberg and Justin Thomas.

For Rai, whose 2026 campaign had largely been filled with inconsistency and missed opportunities, the victory marked a dramatic turnaround on one of golf’s biggest stages.

“It’s very surreal. It’s been a frustrating season, so to be stood here is outside of my wildest imagination,” Rai said after the win.

The 31-year-old also reflected on the deeper lessons the sport has taught him throughout his journey to major success.

“Golf is an amazing game. It teaches you so many things, and it teaches you so much humility, discipline and absolute hard work, because nothing is ever given in this game. No matter what level you’re playing, no matter what course you’re playing on. It just teaches so many amazing life skills. Pretty much every guy on tour… are incredible people. The sport should be very proud of the ambassadors that represent the PGA Tour and the PGA of America,” he added.

Rai’s triumph at Aronimink now places him among golf’s newest major champions and caps one of the most memorable final-round performances of the season.

--IANS

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