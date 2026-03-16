March 16, 2026 2:39 PM हिंदी

Indian Open to become first Indian Pickleball Association-affiliated PWR 1000 event

Indian Open to become first Indian Pickleball Association-affiliated PWR 1000 event (Credit: IPA)

New Delhi, March 16 (IANS) The Indian Open 2026 will now be a PWR 1000 event sanctioned by the Indian Pickleball Association, marking a significant partnership between IPA and Global Sports. The tournament is scheduled from April 1 to 5, 2026, at Crosscourts in Hyderabad, featuring over 1,500 participants competing across 56 categories for a USD 50,000 prize pool.

This is the fourth edition of the Indian Open, which has attracted over 4,000 pickleball players from 19 countries across all categories in previous editions. Securing IPA sanctioning legitimises the previously unstructured Indian Pickleball scene. The collaboration between Global Sports and the Indian Pickleball Association integrates the country's largest private tournament series into the official national governance framework.

This milestone marks the start of future Global Sports events being officially overseen by the Indian Pickleball Association. Recognised as the sole official governing body of Pickleball in India, the Indian Pickleball Association achieved its National Sports Federation status from the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports.

"This partnership is a milestone for Indian sports. By bringing Global Sports into the IPA fold, we are ensuring that every volley played in the Indian Open contributes to a single, unified vision for the country. We are committed to providing our athletes with a world-class platform that is governed by the highest standards of integrity and excellence," said Suryaveersingh Bhullar, President, Indian Pickleball Association (IPA)

Global Sports has played a vital role in hosting major events in India, featuring the largest prize pools and the highest participation nationwide. Events like the Monsoon Pickleball Championship and the recently finished Grand Slam demonstrate their dedication to elevating pickleball in India.

The Indian Open's move to a PWR 1000 event significantly impacts athletes. Implementing a standard ranking system along with centralised management provides important advantages, including clear player development routes, consistent governance, high competition standards, and reliable data integrity.

--IANS

vi/

LATEST NEWS

25,605 LPG distributorships in India, 17,677 in rural areas: Govt

25,605 LPG distributorships in India, 17,677 in rural areas: Govt

Wamiqa Gabbi shells some Khiladi energy as she decides to arm wrestle Akshay Kumar

Wamiqa Gabbi shells some Khiladi energy as she decides to arm wrestle Akshay Kumar

Jaipur beat Nahargarh to claim their 11th title of the season

Jaipur beat Nahargarh to claim their 11th title of the season

US targets Iran's military positions near Chabahar Free Trade Zone: Report

US targets Iran's military positions near Chabahar Free Trade Zone: Report

ATP Rankings: Sinner moves closer to Alcaraz after Indian Wells Open victory (Credit: ATP)

ATP Rankings: Sinner moves closer to Alcaraz after Indian Wells Open victory

Bruno Mars refuses throwing shade at Taylor Swift

Bruno Mars refuses throwing shade at Taylor Swift

Van Schalkwyk, Jacks, Farhan nominated for ICC Player of the Month February award

Van Schalkwyk, Jacks, Farhan nominated for ICC Player of the Month February award

Hidden camera at Delhi Cantt station part of Pakistan-linked espionage plot

Hidden camera at Delhi Cantt station part of Pakistan-linked espionage plot

Cayman Islands keep T20 WC hopes up by winning Americas Sub-Regional Qualifier (Credit: ICC)

Cayman Islands keep T20 WC hopes up by winning Americas Sub-Regional Qualifier

Parineeti Chopra gets back to work for the first time after welcoming baby Neer

Parineeti Chopra gets back to work for the first time after welcoming baby Neer