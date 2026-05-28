May 28, 2026 10:54 AM हिंदी

Asha Parekh reveals Lata Mangeshkar found it difficult to sing ‘Suno Sajna’ from Dharmendra starrer ‘Aaye Din Bahar Ke’

Asha Parekh reveals Lata Mangeshkar found it difficult to sing ‘Suno Sajna’ from Dharmendra starrer ‘Aaye Din Bahar Ke’

Mumbai, May 28 (IANS) The upcoming episode of the singing reality show “Indian Idol’ will celebrate the golden era of Hindi cinema with Asha Parekh making a special appearance.

During the episode, Asha Parekh happened to recall an incident featuring India's singing legend Lata Mangeshkar.

Asha Parekh recalled the time when Lata Mangeshkar, who has sung over thousand of songs, found it extremely difficult to sing Suno Sajna picturised on Asha Parekh.

Talking about it on the Indian Idol stage, Asha Parekh said, “Unhone kisi interview mein yeh kaha tha ke yeh gaana mere liye sabse mushkil gaana tha kyun ki unki jo murkhiyan jo thi woh bohot hi lambi thi aur high sur mein gaaya hain toh mujhe khudko lipsync karne mein thodi takleef hoti thi.”

She added, “issi taraf Asha ji sabse difficult gaana woh khud keh rahi thi woh tha Karvaan ka ‘Daiya Re Daiya Main Kahan Phasi’ bohot difficult, dono beheno ka yeh gaana. Main bohot lucky thi ki mere liye yeh dono gaane, jo mushkil gaane the woh mere naseeb mein tha.”

(In one of her interviews, she had said that this song was the most difficult one for her because the vocal runs were very long and it was sung in a very high pitch, so even I found it a little difficult to lip-sync to it)

(Similarly, Asha ji herself said that her most difficult song was ‘Daiya Re Daiya Main Kahan Phasi’ from the film Caravan it was extremely challenging. These songs by both the sisters were very difficult, and I feel very lucky that both of these challenging songs were destined for me)

The revelation happened after contestant Ankita Mahua Giri performed on ‘Suno Sajna’, after which Asha Parekh could not stop herself from remembering Lata Mangeshkar and Asha Bhosle.

She also expressed how grateful she feels to have performed on songs sung by both sisters, Lata Mangeshkar and Asha Bhosle.

–IANS

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