May 28, 2026 10:55 AM हिंदी

May Eid al-Adha deepen spirit of brotherhood, happiness in society: PM Modi

May Eid al-Adha deepen spirit of brotherhood, happiness in society: PM Modi

New Delhi, May 28 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday extended Eid al-Adha greetings to the countrymen and prayed for happiness and good health in society.

"Eid ul-Adha greetings! May this occasion deepen the spirit of brotherhood and happiness in our society. Praying for everyone's success and good health," PM Modi said in a post on X.

Bakrid, also known as Eid al-Adha, is being celebrated with deep religious fervour and enthusiasm across the country on Thursday, as thousands of devotees gathered at mosques and Eidgahs from early morning to offer special prayers and mark one of the most significant festivals in Islam.

Large congregations of worshippers were witnessed at several places across the country, with people dressed in traditional attire participating in prayers and exchanging greetings with family members, friends, and neighbours.

Worshippers said the festival carries a message of "brotherhood, communal harmony, and peaceful coexistence", while also reminding people about compassion, sacrifice, and charity.

Authorities made elaborate security arrangements in several cities to ensure that celebrations passed off peacefully and law and order were maintained during the festivities.

Eid al-Adha, widely known as Bakrid in India, holds immense religious significance for Muslims across the world. The festival commemorates the devotion and sacrifice of Prophet Ibrahim, who was willing to sacrifice his son in obedience to God's command. The occasion symbolises unwavering faith, obedience to God, gratitude, compassion, forgiveness, sacrifice, and charity.

Families gathered to celebrate the festival with prayers, festive meals, and acts of kindness, while many people also distributed food and extended help to the underprivileged as part of the spirit of the occasion.

While Bakrid was celebrated in most parts of India on Thursday, some regions, including parts of Jammu and Kashmir, observed the festival on Wednesday.

As with other Islamic festivals, the date of Eid al-Adha depends on the sighting of the crescent moon.

This year, religious authorities in several parts of India confirmed that the Dhul-Hijjah crescent moon was not sighted on the expected evening. As a result, the beginning of the Islamic month shifted by a day, leading to Bakrid being celebrated on May 28 in most states across the country.

--IANS

sd/

LATEST NEWS

Archana Puran Singh enjoys first cashew fruit experience at Sameera Reddy’s Goa house

Archana Puran Singh enjoys first cashew fruit experience at Sameera Reddy’s Goa house

EAM Jaishankar meets world leaders in Cyprus, discusses bilateral ties, West Asia crisis

EAM Jaishankar meets world leaders in Cyprus, discusses bilateral ties, West Asia crisis

Jagapathi Babu: Appalasoori in 'Peddi' tops my list of six roles that come to my mind! (Photo Credit: IANS/PR)

Jagapathi Babu: Appalasoori in 'Peddi' tops my list of six roles that come to my mind!

Gold prices decline amid geopolitical tensions, elevated crude oil prices

Gold, silver prices decline amid geopolitical tensions, elevated crude oil prices

West Indies to host SL, NZ and Pakistan as CWI unveil home season schedule

West Indies to host SL, NZ and Pakistan as CWI unveil home season schedule

Avika Gor turns photographer for Farrhana Bhatt, Jasmin Bhasin calls it 'stunt ke baad duty'

Avika Gor turns photographer for Farrhana Bhatt, Jasmin Bhasin calls it 'stunt ke baad duty'

India, Canada reaffirm $50 billion bilateral trade as Piyush Goyal concludes landmark visit

India, Canada reaffirm $50 billion bilateral trade as Piyush Goyal concludes landmark visit

Nicolas Cage: I changed my name legally last year

Nicolas Cage: I changed my name legally last year

'Blast' director Subhash K Raj pens emotional note of gratitude ahead of film's release (Photo Credit: AGS Entertainment/X)

'Blast' director Subhash K Raj pens emotional note of gratitude ahead of film's release

Rupali Ganguly roams through Lonavala market searching for son Rudransh’s slippers

Rupali Ganguly roams through Lonavala market searching for son Rudransh’s slippers