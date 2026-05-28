Anees Bazmee gets nostalgic as Salman Khan-starrer ‘Ready’ clocks 15 years

Mumbai, May 28 (IANS) Filmmaker Anees Bazmee turned nostalgic on Wednesday evening, as his Salman Khan-starrer comedy entertainer ‘Ready’ completed 15 years since its release.

Taking to his social media handle, the director shared a throwback collage featuring himself alongside Salman Khan during the shoot of ‘Ready’.

In another picture, the entire cast and crew of the film were seen posing together on the sets.

The picture seemed to be clicked while filming of the hit song, ‘Ishq Ne Tere Yeh Kaisa Kaam Kardiya’.

Sharing the pictures, Anees Bazmee penned a heartfelt note reflecting on the film’s journey, further expressing gratitude for all the love it continues to receive from audiences even today.

He wrote, “15 years later… and Ready still feels less like a film, more like a memory we all grew up with together. What stays with me isn’t just the scenes or the songs, it’s the love people continue to give it even today. The messages, the smiles, the nostalgia… all of it has kept this journey alive far beyond the screen. Thank you for giving so much love to Ready.”

Released in 2011, ‘Ready’ was directed by Anees Bazmee and starred Salman Khan and Asin in the lead roles.

The action-comedy movie also featured Paresh Rawal, Mahesh Manjrekar, Manoj Joshi, Puneet Issar, Arya Babbar, Nikitin Dheer, and Akhilendra Mishra in pivotal roles.

The film was produced by Bhushan Kumar, Rajat Rawail, Nitin Manmohan, Krishan Kumar, and Sohail Khan.

The movie went on to become one of the biggest commercial successes of the year.

It also gained immense popularity for its songs like ‘Character Dheela’ and ‘Dhinka Chika’.

The movie also featured special appearances by stars including Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, Kangana Ranaut, Zareen Khan.

The film also saw comedian Johnny Lever’s daughter Jamie Lever making an appearance.

Talking about Anees Bazmee’s career, the filmmaker is known for delivering blockbuster entertainers like ‘Welcome’, ‘No Entry’, ‘Singh Is Kinng’, ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’, and ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’.

---IANS

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