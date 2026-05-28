Palak Muchhal shares glimpses from children’s heart surgeries: Every little heart goes into surgery with a prayer

Mumbai, May 28 (IANS) Singer Palak Muchhal shared emotional pictures from an operation theatre as she opened up about witnessing heart surgeries of children whose treatment she has supported over the years.

The singer posted a series of pictures from the operation theatre on her social media account, wherein she was seen in the operation theatre along with the surgeons.

In the pictures, Palak was seen dressed in green surgical scrubs, a mask and a surgical cap while standing alongside doctors inside the operation theatre.

One of the pictures also showed the singer with folded hands, praying for the operation to go well, as doctors carried out the surgery.

Another captured her attentively observing the procedure.

Sharing the pictures, Palak wrote, “Every time a little heart goes into surgery, I walk along into the operation theatre with a prayer in mine. The doctors generously allow me to stand beside them during the surgeries of children whose treatment I’ve been blessed to support… and in those moments, I witness something beyond medicine, I witness hope, courage, and life being stitched back together. Wearing this doctor’s outfit is not just about clothing for me… it is an emotion, an honour, and a reminder of the countless angels in white coats who dedicate their lives to healing hearts every single day ‘Doctors’.”

For the uninitiated, Palak Muchhal is widely known not only for her playback singing and chartbuster songs but also for sponsoring heart surgeries for underprivileged children.

Reports suggest that the singer has helped fund more than 3,000 heart surgeries over the years through charity concerts and donations.

During one of her interviews, Palak had also revealed that she has a wardrobe full of dolld. She had further revealed that she keeps a doll for every child whose surgery she sponsors.

On the professional front, Palak has delivered many hit Bollywood songs including Kaun Tujhe, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, Hua Hain Aaj Pehli Baar, Chahun Main Ya Naa, Meri Aashiqui and Dekha Hazaron Dafaa.

She is married to music composer Mithoon, whom she tied the knot with in November 2022 after years of working together in the music industry.

Talking about Mithoon, the lyricist and music composer is known for composing some of Bollywood’s most loved songs including Tum Hi Ho, Tujhe Kitna Chahne Lage, Sanam Re, Phir Bhi Tumko Chaahunga and Wo Lamhe.

–IANS

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