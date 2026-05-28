Preity Zinta says PBKS’ rollercoaster ride felt complete because of fans’ love during IPL 2026

Mumbai, May 28 (IANS) Bollywood actress Preity Zinta, who is the co-owner of the team and Punjab Kings, showcased gratitude to Punjab Kings’ supporters, saying the rollercoaster journey at IPL 2026 felt more wholesome because of the love and unwavering support received throughout the season.

She wrote on X: “A big thank you to all the supporters of PBKS for standing strong with us all through the rollercoaster ride of IPL 2026. From the highs to the lows & everything in between…. felt more wholesome with all of your love Till we meet again, all my love & best wishes #Ting.”

Punjab Kings had entered IPL 2026 as last year's finalists and exited the league stage in fifth place with 15 points, one short of the playoff cut. As the season began, the team dominated the points table in the first half, winning their first six matches in a row.

On the acting front, Preity will be seen alongside Kunal Kemmu in the upcoming high-stakes action-comedy film "Vibe".

Produced by Kunal Kemmu and Chirag Nihalani under the banner of Drongo Films, "Vibe" is expected to reach the audience on September 18 this year. The project marks the first venture for the production studio.

Joining the two, Sparsh Shrivastava will play a crucial role in the movie, alongside debutant Vanshika Dhir.

"Vibe" focuses on two inseparable friends whose ordinary lives suddenly turn into an unpredictable, high-energy adventure that pushes their survival instincts and friendship to the limit.

She will also be seen in "Lahore 1947". Made under the direction of Rajkumar Santoshi, the project will see Sunny Deol as the protagonist, with Shabana Azmi, Ali Fazal, and Abhimanyu Singh in key roles, along with others.

Backed by Aamir Khan, "Lahore 1947" has been set against the backdrop of the historical events surrounding the partition of India.

--IANS

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