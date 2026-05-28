Amitabh Bachchan on his young co-stars: The future of India is sublime

Mumbai, May 28 (IANS) Megastar Amitabh Bachchan penned a note for his child co-stars, and heaped praise on them over their confidence and maturity beyond their years.

Amitabh took to X, formerly called Twitter, where he shared a picture posing with some children and said that the younger generation continues to inspire him.

“My costars ! they no kids .. they exude selfless confidence , and maturity beyond what you may ever imagination .. the future of India is sublime,” Amitabh wrote on Twitter.

The icon took to his blog, where he spoke about on solitude, human connection, and the healing power of music in a deeply philosophical.

“… the desk, the chair .. the mind to the work .. the desire to do what may not have been so, a little while earlier when the slumber was taking over .. and all gone ..the presence of the connect is abundantly precious and wanting .. for that is this modern worlds gift .. mankind has never connected and never been so informed of every aspect , than ever before ..”

The actor spoke about late-night thoughts, the modern world’s constant connectivity, and how people today have become their “own media” through digital platforms.

“We connect for our pleasure or personal issues .. others take our connect and deliver their connect as theirs .. no better business in the present World than this … we become our own media Chalo kisi ka bhala ho jaaye, toh man ki shaanti.”

“These hours of isolation be the wisest .. these and at times the earliest morning .. or surprisingly when under the aqua .. wise then to keep a recorder at hand to immediately document the thought idea deed to be accomplished.. (sic).”

He concluded: “But truly beyond all this is the saath suron ka dwaar... music the healer of all ailments , mental and physical …hours and hours of time spent with like minded , and the joys of spontaneous recordings at our own style and trim .. heaven and beyond…be in music and in its strains .. they be the nearest to the divine ..”

--IANS

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