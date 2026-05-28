Piyush Goyal meets business leaders in Toronto, pushes India-Canada reset

Washington/Ottawa, May 28 (IANS) Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal has pitched India as a trusted long-term economic partner during a series of high-level meetings and community engagements in Canada.

Goyal held talks with business leaders, pension fund executives, technology institutions and the Indian diaspora during his visit to Toronto, focusing on investment, innovation and trade cooperation across sectors ranging from clean energy and infrastructure to artificial intelligence and critical minerals.

“India’s growing global economic stature is opening new avenues for Indian industry worldwide, and the Government of India remains committed to supporting enterprises in taking India’s growth story to the world,” Goyal said after meeting members of the Indian business delegation accompanying him.

The minister met Ontario Premier Doug Ford and discussed opportunities to deepen India-Ontario collaboration in “manufacturing, technology, infrastructure, clean energy, food processing, and critical minerals”.

He also held discussions with Goldy Hyder, President and CEO of the Business Council of Canada, on strengthening commercial engagement and expanding industry-led partnerships in “technology, infrastructure, clean energy, critical minerals & advanced manufacturing sectors”.

The two sides also discussed the role of the India-Canada CEO Forum in strengthening business-to-business ties.

In another meeting, Goyal met John Graham, President and CEO of CPP Investments, and discussed expanding long-term institutional investments into India across infrastructure, logistics, renewable energy, transportation, financial services and digital infrastructure.

He said the organisation’s continued investments reflected “strong global trust in India’s economic fundamentals and future potential”.

Goyal separately met Jo Taylor and discussed investment opportunities in infrastructure, renewables, healthcare, technology and manufacturing.

The minister also visited the Ontario Centre of Innovation and interacted with the Canada-India Tech Connect on emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence and quantum computing.

“Canada can partner” with India in innovation sectors including AI, cleantech, agritech and deep tech, he said.

At the Munk School of Global Affairs and Public Policy, Goyal spoke about India’s economic rise and the potential for deeper engagement among academia, industry and policymakers.

He highlighted “India’s rapid economic progress, transformative reforms, and growing global leadership” while calling for stronger trade, investment and people-to-people ties between the two countries.

During a community reception hosted by the Consulate General of India in Toronto, Goyal described India as “the fastest growing large economy in the world today” and urged the Indian diaspora to become active partners in strengthening bilateral relations.

“We are very happy with the relationship that they have been able to research with the government of Canada, with the people of Canada,” he said, while describing India and Canada as “two economies that complement each other and not in competition”.

The minister also pointed to India’s expanding global trade engagement, saying India had signed multiple free trade agreements covering 28 countries in recent years.

India and Canada have been attempting to stabilise ties after relations deteriorated sharply in 2023 following allegations by former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau linking Indian agents to the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in British Columbia. India rejected the allegations as “absurd” and politically motivated.

--IANS

lkj/sd/