Indian Navy Chief Admiral Swaminathan to begin three-day Australia visit today

New Delhi, Sep 9 (IANS) Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS) Admiral Krishna Swaminathan to embark on a three-day official visit to Australia starting Wednesday, aimed at further strengthening cooperation between the navies of the two nations.

During his visit, Admiral Swaminathan will hold discussions with the Royal Australian Navy's (RAN) senior leadership and engage with senior Australian defence leadership.

The engagements will provide an opportunity to review ongoing naval cooperation and explore avenues for strengthening operational interaction, interoperability, information sharing, training and professional exchanges between the navies of the two nations, according to the statement released by the Ministry of Defence.

Admiral Swaminathan will also visit key operational and training establishments and interact with personnel of the RAN. The engagements will include discussions on maritime capabilities, emerging technologies and professional military education, reflecting the expanding scope of cooperation between the two navies.

The visit of Admiral Swaminathan is aimed at further strengthening naval cooperation between India and Australia.

In a post on X, the Indian Navy Spokesperson wrote, "Advancing India-Australia Maritime Partnership. Adm Krishna Swaminathan, CNS, is on an official visit to Australia from 9-11 Sep 26 and will engage with senior defence leadership. Discussions will focus on further strengthening Indian Navy-Aus Navy cooperation with emphasis on operational interaction, interoperability and information sharing, training, professional exchanges and emerging maritime capabilities. The visit reflects growing tempo of engagement between the Navies and their resolve towards a secure, stable and resilient Indo-Pacific."

According to the Ministry of Defence statement, Admiral Swaminathan's visit to Australia builds upon the growing momentum in India–Australia ties, following the third India-Australia Annual Summit held in July and the Second India–Australia Defence Ministers’ Dialogue held in June.

India and Australia have continued to deepen cooperation in defence and security, including maritime security and regional cooperation, according to the statement.

In July, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese participated in the third Australia-India Annual Summit in Melbourne, where the two sides reviewed progress across the full spectrum of bilateral cooperation, including trade and investment, critical minerals, clean energy, technology, defence and security, education, skills, mobility, science and innovation, culture, sports and people-to-people ties.

Both leaders exchanged views on regional and global developments and reaffirmed their commitment to a free, open, inclusive and prosperous Indo-Pacific.

After concluding his engagements in Australia, Admiral Swaminathan will travel to New Zealand, where he will hold talks with senior leadership of the Royal New Zealand Navy (RNZN) and senior New Zealand defence leadership.

The engagements will focus on further strengthening operational interaction, information sharing, training and professional exchanges between the navies of the two nations, according to the statement.

He will visit key operational and training establishments and interact with personnel of the Royal New Zealand Navy and officers undergoing professional military education.

--IANS

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