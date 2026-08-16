Indian naval ships reflect India's maritime presence at overseas ports on Independence Day: Navy

Muscat, Aug 16 (IANS) The Indian Navy on Sunday said that the country's maritime presence was reflected with Indian naval ships at various ports overseas, including Muscat, Ponta Delgada, and Djibouti, on Independence Day.

"Flying the Tricolour, the Indian Navy carried the spirit of India across the seas. Indian Naval Ships marked the 80th Independence Day at ports overseas, including Djibouti, Muscat and Ponta Delgada. The National flag stood tall, reflecting India’s maritime presence, pride and enduring bonds of friendship," the navy said on X.

INS Imphal, a Visakhapatnam-class destroyer, flew the tricolour in Oman during the port call at Muscat.

“80 Years of Freedom. A Legacy That Sails On. As India marks 80 Years of Freedom, the Tricolour flew proudly onboard INS Imphal during her port call at Muscat, reaffirming the enduring bonds of India–Oman friendship and maritime cooperation,” the Indian Embassy in Muscat said on X.

India’s Ambassador to Oman, Prashant Pise, visited the warship and congratulated the crew on the occasion. The ship's crew also participated in the flag-hoisting ceremony organised at the embassy.

Indian Navy’s sail training ship INS Sudarshini celebrated Independence Day during her port call at Ponta Delgada at Portugal's Azores archipelago.

“INS Sudarshini marked India’s 80th Independence Day with pride and patriotism during her port call at Ponta Delgada, Azores. A memorable celebration of our nation’s spirit, heritage and maritime traditions,” the Embassy of India in Portugal stated on X.

It also noted that the ship celebrated the day with spectacular tricolour illumination during her port call, celebrating the enduring bonds of friendship, goodwill and maritime cooperation between India and Portugal.

The ship reached the Azores following a 19-day trans-Atlantic passage from the United States, marking yet another milestone in the Lokayan 26 deployment, the Indian Navy stated on Friday.

“INS Sudarshini entered Ponta Delgada, Azores, Portugal, on 13 Aug 26, following a 19-day trans-Atlantic passage from Boston, marking another milestone in the Lokayan 26 deployment and reinforcing the enduring maritime partnership between India and Portugal,” the navy said on X.

"The Commanding Officer, INS Sudarshini, called on Comodoro Luis Nicholson Lavrador, Commander of the Azores Maritime Zone (COM CZMA). Planned interactions during the ship’s stay are centred on professional engagements with the Portuguese Navy and cultural exchanges, enhancing professional exchange and camaraderie between the two navies," it added.

--IANS

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