Indian National Racing Challenge 2W: Chiranth Vishwanath notches brilliant win in Super Sport race

Chennai, Oct 31 (IANS) Bengaluru’s Chiranth Vishwanath breezed to a brilliant win in the premier Super Sport 301-400cc Open class, upstaging pole-sitter, Petronas TVS Racing teammate and archrival Sarthak Chavan in the third round of the Indian National Racing Challenge 2W 2026 at the Madras International Circuit, here on Saturday.

The 19-year-old Chiranth, starting the race from P8 due to a penalty, moved into second spot by Turn 4 on the very first lap before slipping past leader Sarthak, who turned 20 yesterday, halfway through the six-lap race.

Thereafter, he stepped up the pace even more, setting a lap record of 01 minute 47.198 seconds in the process for a commanding win. Sarthak, realising he couldn’t keep up with Chiranth, decided to maintain his P2 position for points while 18-year-old Rakshith Dave completed a podium sweep for the Petronas TVS Racing team.

Bengaluru’s Savion Sabu (MadRabbit Racing) scored a fine win in the Pro-Stock 200cc Open race that was reduced to three laps following two red-flag stoppages due to on-track incidents. It was 19-year-old Savion’s second victory in five starts this season.

Earlier, KK Anandhu from Chennai delivered two wins for Veedol C2 Racing for a grand double. In the morning, he won the Stock 301-400cc race starting from P7 on the grid and then topped the Super Stock 165cc Intermediate later in the day after pole-sitter Ann Jennifer retired in the very first lap, which ended her unbeaten run across two rounds.

Similarly, young Kabilesh Rajini Krishnan’s (RACR Castrol Power1) sequence of three wins ended as he finished third in the Super Stock 301-400cc Open race behind the experienced Rockers Racing pair of Senthil Kumar and Mathana Kumar.

Surya Reddy (RACR Castrol Power1) from Siddipet survived a strong challenge from Yashwant Varma (Motul Sparks Racing) from Visakhapatnam to win the Stock 165cc (Novice) Race that also witnessed a couple of incidents leading to the reduction of laps from the scheduled six to four.

Hari Haran R. from Coimbatore snatched a narrow victory in the Expert class over points leader Rajender Beedani (Hyderabad) for his maiden success this season.

Poojitha Anil Kumar (Bengaluru) continued her remarkable run in the Women’s category by notching her third straight win to consolidate her position on the leaderboard.

In a thrilling race, Vijayawada’s Jangam Akarsh held off Dev Agastya Reddy (Bengaluru) and Godwin Clarence C (Coimbatore) for a good win in the Rookie class. Less than a second separated the three podium finishers.

--IANS

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