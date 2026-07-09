India gifts laptops, books and video conference equipment to Uganda

Kampala, July 9 (IANS) The Government of India on Thursday gifted video conference equipment, laptops and books to Uganda People's Defence Force (UPDF)’s premier training centres.

"As part of its commitment to supporting capacity building and enhancing defence partnership with Uganda, Government of India gifted video conference equipment, laptops and books to UPDF’s premier training centres in Kimaka and Nakasongola to improve overall learning experience," the High Commission of India in Kampala wrote on X.

Earlier in the day, High Commissioner Upender Singh Rawat paid a courtesy call on Haruna Kyeyune Kasolo, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs and discussed strengthening relations between Uganda and India, with particular emphasis on enhancing cooperation in consular affairs, including visa services.

“I was pleased to receive H.E. Upender Singh Rawat, High Commissioner of India to Uganda, who paid a courtesy call on me at my office earlier today. Our cordial discussions focused on strengthening the longstanding and mutually beneficial relations between Uganda and India, with particular emphasis on enhancing cooperation in consular affairs, including visa services, as well as exploring opportunities to further deepen bilateral collaboration in areas of shared interest,” Minister Kasolo wrote on X.

“I look forward to continued engagement as we work together to advance the strong ties between our two countries for the benefit of our peoples,” he added.

The High Commissioner also paid a courtesy call on Jessica Alupo, Vice President of Uganda, on Tuesday and reaffirmed the commitment to strengthening the partnership.

“HC Upendra Singh Rawat paid a courtesy call on H.E. Jessica Alupo, Vice President of Uganda. The meeting was marked by warm, substantive exchanges on bilateral matters of mutual interest, and both sides reaffirmed their shared commitment to further strengthen the longstanding partnership,” the High Commission wrote on X.

–IANS

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